SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: Did you hear that? B: Did I hear what? I was fast asleep. You woke me up. A: That strange sound. Listen: I can still hear it. It’s a kind of scraping sound, like fingernails scratching on a wall. B: Are you trying to freak me out? Yes, I can hear that now. Go and see what it is. A: You go and see what it is. Why should I be the one to go out there? A: 你聽到了嗎？ B: 聽到什麼啊？我剛睡死了，你把我吵醒了。 A: 那個奇怪的聲音啊！你聽，那個聲音還在，像刮擦的聲音，好像是用指甲在抓牆壁。 B: 你在嚇我嗎？喔對，我現在聽到了，你去看看那是什麼東西。 A: 你去看啦！幹嘛叫我去？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)