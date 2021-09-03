SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Burglars are supposed to be quiet (5/5) 小偷應該是不聲不響的（五)

A: Right, we could be sitting here all night, trying to work out what that sound is. I say we pluck up the courage to go and see what it is.

B: Good idea. We’ll open the door together. There’s safety in numbers. If there’s only one of it, we’ll outnumber it two to one.

A: I’m right behind you. One of us has to go first, and it might as well be you. Open the door slowly.

A dog waiting at the door. 狗兒在門邊等待。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Wah! What was that thing brushing past my leg? I couldn’t stop it in time! Run for your life!

A: It’s the dog, you idiot. He wants to come in. I can’t believe you thought it was a ghost.

A: 好了，我們可以坐在這邊整晚，想破頭要知道那到底是什麼聲音。讓我們鼓起勇氣，去看看那到底是什麼吧。

B: 好主意。我們一起把門打開，人多好壯膽，如果鬼只有一個，我們還可以兩個打一個。

A: 我就在你後面喔。我們總有一個人要走在前面吧，乾脆就是你了。你把門慢慢打開。

B: 哇！那是什麼東西刷過我的腳？我沒來得及擋住它！快逃啊！

A: 那是狗啦，你這個白癡。牠想要進來啦。沒想到你竟然以為那是鬼。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.