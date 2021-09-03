A: Right, we could be sitting here all night, trying to work out what that sound is. I say we pluck up the courage to go and see what it is.
B: Good idea. We’ll open the door together. There’s safety in numbers. If there’s only one of it, we’ll outnumber it two to one.
A: I’m right behind you. One of us has to go first, and it might as well be you. Open the door slowly.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Wah! What was that thing brushing past my leg? I couldn’t stop it in time! Run for your life!
A: It’s the dog, you idiot. He wants to come in. I can’t believe you thought it was a ghost.
A: 好了，我們可以坐在這邊整晚，想破頭要知道那到底是什麼聲音。讓我們鼓起勇氣，去看看那到底是什麼吧。
B: 好主意。我們一起把門打開，人多好壯膽，如果鬼只有一個，我們還可以兩個打一個。
A: 我就在你後面喔。我們總有一個人要走在前面吧，乾脆就是你了。你把門慢慢打開。
B: 哇！那是什麼東西刷過我的腳？我沒來得及擋住它！快逃啊！
A: 那是狗啦，你這個白癡。牠想要進來啦。沒想到你竟然以為那是鬼。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“I’m right behind you”
An offer of support, but often jokingly used in potentially dangerous circumstances to suggest that you will be safe behind the person in front of you.
As swimming pools reopen throughout the nation, the public is gradually returning to the water. However, there are still a great number of people concerned that if they swim without a mask, they might be at risk of catching COVID-19. One doctor has pointed out that there is no research that proves humans can contract the disease either from natural water sources or from drinking water. According to a Facebook post by Landseed International Clinic Department of Sports Medicine and Physical Rehabilitation clinician Wu Yi-cheng, SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is only able to survive inside living organisms
The MyGoPen fact-checking platform says that a counterfeit version of the official Line Web site that recently appeared on the Internet tricks people into downloading “the latest version of Line for Windows.” As well as having identical Web page design to the original, the site has even placed Google ads to make it look more authentic, while seeking to steal Line users’ account passwords and information and lure people into downloading malware files unawares. Addressing stories circulating online, Line Taiwan on Monday last week issued an official clarification, saying that Line has always played close attention to network information security issues,
New daily novel coronavirus infections in Israel are approaching record levels, despite the country’s largely successful vaccination campaign and the recent rollout of the world’s first widespread booster shot. The spread of the virus has been driven by a surge in the Delta variant — even among the vaccinated. The government recorded 9,831 new cases on Monday last week, the highest single-day figure since Jan. 18, when 10,118 new cases were detected, Israel’s record for the pandemic. In between, Israel led one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives that seemed to turn the tide on the pandemic. A low of a