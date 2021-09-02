A: You know, I don’t believe in the supernatural, but what if it’s a ghost?
B: Don’t ghosts make a groaning sound, or a clinking sound as they rattle their chains? And can’t they just glide through doors? Why would it be waiting outside, scratching the door and wanting to come in?
A: I’m sure there are all kinds of ghosts. You only hear about the malicious ones, but I bet some are super friendly, too. Go and see if it would like a cup of tea.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: What if it wants to eat my soul? The offer of a digestive biscuit might not placate it.
A: 你知道嗎？我不信那些怪力亂神的東西，可是如果那是鬼的話怎麼辦？
B: 鬼不是會發出呻吟聲，或是像拖著鎖鏈鋃鐺入獄的那種聲音嗎？而且鬼不是會自己飄進門嗎？幹嘛還要在外面等、抓門想要進來啊？
A: 我想鬼一定有很多種。我們只聽過惡鬼，不過我猜也有一些鬼是非常友善的。你去看看它要不要喝杯茶。
B: 如果它要吃掉我的靈魂怎麼辦？給它吃片消化餅大概沒法安撫它。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Groaning, clinking, rattling
All are sounds that have traditionally been associated with ghosts in the West, for some reason.
