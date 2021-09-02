SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Burglars are supposed to be quiet (4/5) 小偷應該是不聲不響的（四）

A: You know, I don’t believe in the supernatural, but what if it’s a ghost?

B: Don’t ghosts make a groaning sound, or a clinking sound as they rattle their chains? And can’t they just glide through doors? Why would it be waiting outside, scratching the door and wanting to come in?

A: I’m sure there are all kinds of ghosts. You only hear about the malicious ones, but I bet some are super friendly, too. Go and see if it would like a cup of tea.

A “friendly ghost.”「友善的鬼」。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: What if it wants to eat my soul? The offer of a digestive biscuit might not placate it.

A: 你知道嗎？我不信那些怪力亂神的東西，可是如果那是鬼的話怎麼辦？

B: 鬼不是會發出呻吟聲，或是像拖著鎖鏈鋃鐺入獄的那種聲音嗎？而且鬼不是會自己飄進門嗎？幹嘛還要在外面等、抓門想要進來啊？

A: 我想鬼一定有很多種。我們只聽過惡鬼，不過我猜也有一些鬼是非常友善的。你去看看它要不要喝杯茶。

B: 如果它要吃掉我的靈魂怎麼辦？給它吃片消化餅大概沒法安撫它。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.