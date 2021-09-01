Three years after she died of cancer in 2018, the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s biographical film “Respect” recently hit the screen in the US on Aug. 13. Starring talented Oscar and Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, the movie follows the legendary singer’s rise from singing gospel in her father’s church to becoming an international music superstar.
Franklin boasted 18 Grammys and in 1987 became the first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine crowned her the greatest singer of all time. She was also a supporter of civil rights groups, and her signature song “Respect” became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.
Hudson, who opened a concert for Franklin in 2003, was hand-picked by the iconic singer to portray her in the biopic. “Filming the role is a dream come true!” she told People magazine. The new movie is set to air in Taiwan on Friday this week.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
「靈魂歌后」艾瑞莎富蘭克林因癌症去世三年後，傳記電影《靈魂心聲》於八月十三日在美國上映。該片由奧斯卡及葛萊美獎得主、才華洋溢的珍妮佛哈德生主演，講述這位傳奇天后從小就在父親的教堂獻唱福音歌曲，最終成為國際音樂巨星的故事。
艾瑞莎曾榮獲十八座葛萊美獎，在一九八七年，成為首位獲選進入「搖滾名人堂」的女性，在二○一○年，更被《滾石雜誌》評選為有史以來最偉大的歌手。而她同時也是黑人民權運動的支持者，代表作《尊重》則被視為民權運動的國歌。
哈德生在二○○三年，曾替艾瑞莎的演唱會暖場開唱，之後被天后欽點在這部傳記電影中扮演自己。哈德生對《人物》雜誌說︰「能演出這個角色真是美夢成真！」《靈魂心聲》本週五將在台灣上映。
（台北時報張聖恩）
As swimming pools reopen throughout the nation, the public is gradually returning to the water. However, there are still a great number of people concerned that if they swim without a mask, they might be at risk of catching COVID-19. One doctor has pointed out that there is no research that proves humans can contract the disease either from natural water sources or from drinking water. According to a Facebook post by Landseed International Clinic Department of Sports Medicine and Physical Rehabilitation clinician Wu Yi-cheng, SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is only able to survive inside living organisms
You could work in a library (4/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊（四） A: Excuse me, are you still looking for people? I see you have posted an ad outside, saying you are seeking counter reception staff. B: That’s right. We need someone to answer the telephone, confirm orders and deal with customer enquiries. You’re young; I assume you’re pretty handy with a computer. A: Yes, I know all about computers. I can make web pages and assemble my own computer. B: Cool. Then this will be a walk in the park for you. We only really need you to sort out the e-mails. A: No problem, I’m happy to give it
You could work in a library (5/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊（五） A: Tomorrow evening, we’re going out for steak, and then on to a movie. My treat. B: Wow, have you had a windfall? A: No, I just got paid. B: Well, that’s cause for a celebration! It’s a good feeling, earning your own money, right? And I also benefit from it, ha ha! A: Yep, earning your own money makes you feel in control of your destiny, that you are completely responsible for yourself. It’s a pretty good feeling! B: I remember the time when I first started getting my own salary, I spent more than I was earning,