Aretha Franklin biopic to air in Taiwan on Friday 「靈魂歌后」艾瑞莎 傳記電影將上映

Three years after she died of cancer in 2018, the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin’s biographical film “Respect” recently hit the screen in the US on Aug. 13. Starring talented Oscar and Grammy-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, the movie follows the legendary singer’s rise from singing gospel in her father’s church to becoming an international music superstar.

Franklin boasted 18 Grammys and in 1987 became the first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine crowned her the greatest singer of all time. She was also a supporter of civil rights groups, and her signature song “Respect” became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.

Hudson, who opened a concert for Franklin in 2003, was hand-picked by the iconic singer to portray her in the biopic. “Filming the role is a dream come true!” she told People magazine. The new movie is set to air in Taiwan on Friday this week.

Singer Jennifer Hudson performs at a concert in New York on Aug. 21. 歌手珍妮佛哈德生在演唱會上演出，八月二十一日攝於紐約。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

「靈魂歌后」艾瑞莎富蘭克林因癌症去世三年後，傳記電影《靈魂心聲》於八月十三日在美國上映。該片由奧斯卡及葛萊美獎得主、才華洋溢的珍妮佛哈德生主演，講述這位傳奇天后從小就在父親的教堂獻唱福音歌曲，最終成為國際音樂巨星的故事。

艾瑞莎曾榮獲十八座葛萊美獎，在一九八七年，成為首位獲選進入「搖滾名人堂」的女性，在二○一○年，更被《滾石雜誌》評選為有史以來最偉大的歌手。而她同時也是黑人民權運動的支持者，代表作《尊重》則被視為民權運動的國歌。

哈德生在二○○三年，曾替艾瑞莎的演唱會暖場開唱，之後被天后欽點在這部傳記電影中扮演自己。哈德生對《人物》雜誌說︰「能演出這個角色真是美夢成真！」《靈魂心聲》本週五將在台灣上映。

（台北時報張聖恩）