SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Burglars are supposed to be quiet (3/5) 小偷應該是不聲不響的（三）

A: I suppose it could be a neighbor coming home late. These walls are paper thin. We can hear people coming and going outside, or walking up the stairs.

B: No, listen: this sound is definitely coming from inside the house. It’s just outside the bedroom door.

A: It’s persistent, whatever it is. Perhaps it doesn’t mean us harm.

A man walks down a flight of stairs. 走下階梯的人。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: You’re right. I’m sure it is harmless. Go out there and check. When we know what it is, we can just ask it to leave and go back to sleep.

A: For the last time, if you want to find out what it is, you’re going to have to go and check for yourself.

A: 我猜這可能是鄰居很晚回家吧。這些牆很薄，我們可以聽見外面的人來來去去，或是上樓梯。

B: 不是啦！你聽，這聲音絕對是從屋子裡發出來的，就在臥房門外。

A: 不管那是什麼，那個聲音還在。大概不是什麼有害的東西吧。

B: 你說得對。我確定這東西沒有惡意。你出去看一下。知道那是什麼以後，就可以把它趕走，然後繼續睡。

A: 我再說一遍，如果你想知道那是什麼東西，你就要自己出去看。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.