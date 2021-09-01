A: I suppose it could be a neighbor coming home late. These walls are paper thin. We can hear people coming and going outside, or walking up the stairs.
B: No, listen: this sound is definitely coming from inside the house. It’s just outside the bedroom door.
A: It’s persistent, whatever it is. Perhaps it doesn’t mean us harm.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: You’re right. I’m sure it is harmless. Go out there and check. When we know what it is, we can just ask it to leave and go back to sleep.
A: For the last time, if you want to find out what it is, you’re going to have to go and check for yourself.
A: 我猜這可能是鄰居很晚回家吧。這些牆很薄，我們可以聽見外面的人來來去去，或是上樓梯。
B: 不是啦！你聽，這聲音絕對是從屋子裡發出來的，就在臥房門外。
A: 不管那是什麼，那個聲音還在。大概不是什麼有害的東西吧。
B: 你說得對。我確定這東西沒有惡意。你出去看一下。知道那是什麼以後，就可以把它趕走，然後繼續睡。
A: 我再說一遍，如果你想知道那是什麼東西，你就要自己出去看。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“These walls are paper thin”
Not literally: it’s an exaggerated way to say the walls are very thin, and by implication that sound will travel easily through them.
As swimming pools reopen throughout the nation, the public is gradually returning to the water. However, there are still a great number of people concerned that if they swim without a mask, they might be at risk of catching COVID-19. One doctor has pointed out that there is no research that proves humans can contract the disease either from natural water sources or from drinking water. According to a Facebook post by Landseed International Clinic Department of Sports Medicine and Physical Rehabilitation clinician Wu Yi-cheng, SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is only able to survive inside living organisms
You could work in a library (4/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊（四） A: Excuse me, are you still looking for people? I see you have posted an ad outside, saying you are seeking counter reception staff. B: That’s right. We need someone to answer the telephone, confirm orders and deal with customer enquiries. You’re young; I assume you’re pretty handy with a computer. A: Yes, I know all about computers. I can make web pages and assemble my own computer. B: Cool. Then this will be a walk in the park for you. We only really need you to sort out the e-mails. A: No problem, I’m happy to give it
You could work in a library (5/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊（五） A: Tomorrow evening, we’re going out for steak, and then on to a movie. My treat. B: Wow, have you had a windfall? A: No, I just got paid. B: Well, that’s cause for a celebration! It’s a good feeling, earning your own money, right? And I also benefit from it, ha ha! A: Yep, earning your own money makes you feel in control of your destiny, that you are completely responsible for yourself. It’s a pretty good feeling! B: I remember the time when I first started getting my own salary, I spent more than I was earning,