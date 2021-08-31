SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Burglars are supposed to be quiet (2/5) 小偷應該是不聲不響的 （二）

A: What do you think the sound could be? Do you think it’s rats in the ceiling? We’ve had a rodent problem before.

B: No, rats make a scurrying sound. This is more like a clawing sound, like somebody is trying to get into the room.

A: It could be a burglar.

A man unlocks a door in the dark. 在黑暗中以鎖匙開門。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Do you think a burglar would knock? Is this a social burglary? Would he go away if we told him we weren’t interested in being robbed? If it’s a burglar, he’s not very professional. Burglars are supposed to be quiet.

A: He might be trying to force the lock. Oh, wait: we can’t lock the bedroom door. Forget the burglar theory.

A: 你覺得那會是什麼聲音哪？是不是天花板上有老鼠？我們以前有鼠患。

B: 不是啦！有老鼠的話是跑來跑去的聲音。這比較像是用指甲抓的聲音，像有人想要進來。

A: 搞不好是小偷。

B: 你覺得小偷會敲門嗎？這是有禮貌的竊盜嗎？如果我們跟他說，我們並不想被搶，他就會走掉嗎？如果這是小偷，那他也不太專業嘛，小偷應該是不聲不響的。

A: 他可能是想要破壞門鎖。喔等一下，這臥室門是不能鎖的。所以這不會是小偷。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.