A: What do you think the sound could be? Do you think it’s rats in the ceiling? We’ve had a rodent problem before.
B: No, rats make a scurrying sound. This is more like a clawing sound, like somebody is trying to get into the room.
A: It could be a burglar.
B: Do you think a burglar would knock? Is this a social burglary? Would he go away if we told him we weren’t interested in being robbed? If it’s a burglar, he’s not very professional. Burglars are supposed to be quiet.
A: He might be trying to force the lock. Oh, wait: we can’t lock the bedroom door. Forget the burglar theory.
A: 你覺得那會是什麼聲音哪？是不是天花板上有老鼠？我們以前有鼠患。
B: 不是啦！有老鼠的話是跑來跑去的聲音。這比較像是用指甲抓的聲音，像有人想要進來。
A: 搞不好是小偷。
B: 你覺得小偷會敲門嗎？這是有禮貌的竊盜嗎？如果我們跟他說，我們並不想被搶，他就會走掉嗎？如果這是小偷，那他也不太專業嘛，小偷應該是不聲不響的。
A: 他可能是想要破壞門鎖。喔等一下，這臥室門是不能鎖的。所以這不會是小偷。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
