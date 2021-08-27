A: Tomorrow evening, we’re going out for steak, and then on to a movie. My treat.
B: Wow, have you had a windfall?
A: No, I just got paid.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Well, that’s cause for a celebration! It’s a good feeling, earning your own money, right? And I also benefit from it, ha ha!
A: Yep, earning your own money makes you feel in control of your destiny, that you are completely responsible for yourself. It’s a pretty good feeling!
B: I remember the time when I first started getting my own salary, I spent more than I was earning, because I didn’t think it mattered as there was always more where that came from. In the end I found I couldn’t make ends meet.
A: 明天晚上我們去吃牛排，然後去看電影，我請客！
B: 哇，你發了嗎？
A: 沒有啦，只是領到薪水而已。
B: 真是可喜可賀！自食其力的感覺不錯吧？而且我也沾光了，哈哈！
A: 對呀，自己賺錢像是主宰了自己的命運，對自己完全負責，好爽！
B: 我記得我剛開始領薪水那一陣子，花掉的錢比賺的還多，因為覺得沒關係，反正錢還會再進來，結果反而入不敷出。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“I couldn’t make ends meet”
I wasn’t able to pay for all the things I needed with the limited money that I had.
A: I told my father that I wanted a part-time job, but no dice. He just dismissed the idea out of hand. What a pain. B: What’s the problem if his kid wants to go out and earn a bit of money? A: I guess it’s that old idea that you have to study if you want to make something of yourself. If this continues, I’m going to end up a real bookworm. B: You know, you’re really lucky: your parents make sure you’re clothed and fed. My family is really poor, so I had to go out looking