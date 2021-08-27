SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could work in a library (5/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊（五）

A: Tomorrow evening, we’re going out for steak, and then on to a movie. My treat.

B: Wow, have you had a windfall?

A: No, I just got paid.

A young couple takes a selfie on a phone. 一對年輕男女，用手機自拍。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Well, that’s cause for a celebration! It’s a good feeling, earning your own money, right? And I also benefit from it, ha ha!

A: Yep, earning your own money makes you feel in control of your destiny, that you are completely responsible for yourself. It’s a pretty good feeling!

B: I remember the time when I first started getting my own salary, I spent more than I was earning, because I didn’t think it mattered as there was always more where that came from. In the end I found I couldn’t make ends meet.

A: 明天晚上我們去吃牛排，然後去看電影，我請客！

B: 哇，你發了嗎？

A: 沒有啦，只是領到薪水而已。

B: 真是可喜可賀！自食其力的感覺不錯吧？而且我也沾光了，哈哈！

A: 對呀，自己賺錢像是主宰了自己的命運，對自己完全負責，好爽！

B: 我記得我剛開始領薪水那一陣子，花掉的錢比賺的還多，因為覺得沒關係，反正錢還會再進來，結果反而入不敷出。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.