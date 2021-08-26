SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could work in a library (4/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊（四）

A: Excuse me, are you still looking for people? I see you have posted an ad outside, saying you are seeking counter reception staff.

B: That’s right. We need someone to answer the telephone, confirm orders and deal with customer enquiries. You’re young; I assume you’re pretty handy with a computer.

A: Yes, I know all about computers. I can make web pages and assemble my own computer.

A door with a job vacancy sign. 門上掛著徵人啟事告示牌。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Cool. Then this will be a walk in the park for you. We only really need you to sort out the e-mails.

A: No problem, I’m happy to give it a go.

B: OK, then perhaps you could e-mail your resume to the address on this name card, and if our manager thinks you’re suitable after he takes a look at it, we’ll call you and give you a time to come in for an interview.

A: 請問你們現在還在徵人嗎？我看到外面貼了一張廣告，說要找櫃檯接待人員。

B: 沒錯。我們需要人幫忙接電話、確認訂單，和處理客服相關業務。看你是年輕人，你電腦應該很熟吧？

A: 電腦難不倒我，我還會做網頁、自己組裝電腦咧！

B: 好棒！那你來做這個是大材小用了。我們只需要你處理電子郵件就好。

A: 沒問題，我很願意來試試。

B: OK。那麻煩你把履歷寄到這名片上的e-mail地址，如果我們經理看過覺得合適，我會打電話給你約面試的時間。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.