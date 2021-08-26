A: Excuse me, are you still looking for people? I see you have posted an ad outside, saying you are seeking counter reception staff.
B: That’s right. We need someone to answer the telephone, confirm orders and deal with customer enquiries. You’re young; I assume you’re pretty handy with a computer.
A: Yes, I know all about computers. I can make web pages and assemble my own computer.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Cool. Then this will be a walk in the park for you. We only really need you to sort out the e-mails.
A: No problem, I’m happy to give it a go.
B: OK, then perhaps you could e-mail your resume to the address on this name card, and if our manager thinks you’re suitable after he takes a look at it, we’ll call you and give you a time to come in for an interview.
A: 請問你們現在還在徵人嗎？我看到外面貼了一張廣告，說要找櫃檯接待人員。
B: 沒錯。我們需要人幫忙接電話、確認訂單，和處理客服相關業務。看你是年輕人，你電腦應該很熟吧？
A: 電腦難不倒我，我還會做網頁、自己組裝電腦咧！
B: 好棒！那你來做這個是大材小用了。我們只需要你處理電子郵件就好。
A: 沒問題，我很願意來試試。
B: OK。那麻煩你把履歷寄到這名片上的e-mail地址，如果我們經理看過覺得合適，我會打電話給你約面試的時間。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A walk in the park
A task that will present you with no difficulties, as easy and as pleasant as going for a walk in the park.
Highly-anticipated Taiwanese drama “Seqalu: Formosa 1867” has caused a buzz since its Aug. 14 premiere on Public Television Service (PTS), breaking PTS’ all-time debut ratings record for a drama in 21 years. Starring Golden Bell-winning actor Chris Wu and actress Jenny Wen, the show has also topped several streaming platforms, including Line TV, myVideo and MOD. Directed by Tsao Jui-yuan, the historical epic has been adapted from doctor-turned-writer Chen Yao-chang’s novel “Kui Lei Hua.” The story is set in the mid-1800s, when the US merchant ship “Rover” struck a reef near self-governing Seqalu in today’s Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township. Due to
A stray dog that was recently spotted at the Fifth Public Cemetery in Penghu County’s Siyu Township wearing a large plastic bottle on its head has been dubbed “bottle knight” due to its unusual appearance. Although many people have tried to approach the stay dog, it is frightened of humans and quickly moves away whenever anyone gets close. Fearing that the dog’s life was in danger, some members of the public called the Penghu County Animal Disease Control Center, which sent some of its expert staff to provide assistance. Thanks to the Fifth Public Cemetery’s close proximity to the coastline
The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal at the end of August after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away. The Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 1990s, have again taken control. The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was aimed at rooting out al-Qaida, which orchestrated the 9/11 attacks while being harbored by the Taliban, but the
I’m listening to music (5/5) 我在聽音樂（五） A: What on earth is that noise? B: It’s the sound of whales communicating with each other. Bob’s listening to it. It says it helps him calm down and drift off at night after a stressful day. A: I hadn’t pegged Bob as a New Ager. I thought blues was more his cup of tea. B: He got into New Age about six months ago. He’s all about crystals, tranquility and spiritual healing. A: Does he know what the whales are saying to each other? B: I think it tells you in the liner notes. A: 這到底是什麼噪音啊？ B: 這是鯨魚互相溝通的聲音。這是巴布在聽的。他說忙了一天，聽這個可以幫助他靜下來，晚上比較好入睡。 A: 我不曉得他是聽新世紀音樂的人。我還以為他比較喜歡藍調音樂。 B: 他大概六個月前開始愛上了新世紀音樂。他都在聽水晶音樂、寧靜音樂、心靈療癒音樂這類的東西。 A: 那他知道鯨魚是在說什麼嗎？ B: 唱片封套應該有文字說明。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings