SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

A: My friend said that he worked on a night market stand selling spring couplets, but he hardly sold any in any given night, because he was uncomfortable calling out for customers.

B: Ha, you have to have the right personality if you’re going to sell things. Some people just haven’t got what it takes, or they haven’t had to learn it through their own hard work.

A: I’ve also thought about doing food deliveries, but then I thought it would be really difficult, as I’d have to be out in all weathers, and the roads can be dangerous, so in the end I gave up on the idea.

A customer chooses spring couplets at a market stall in the run-up to the lunar New Year. 農曆春節前夕，一名顧客在攤商前挑選春聯。 Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Liberty Times 自由時報記者林正?

B: You could work in a library. Then you wouldn’t have to run around all day. I remember there was a beautiful young woman behind the counter at the library in my school. I would go there every day to borrow books. You’re pretty good-looking yourself; you could make a lot of students very happy.

A: Get out of here.

A: 我朋友說他在夜市擺地攤賣春聯，結果一個晚上賣不到幾副，因為不好意思叫賣。

B: 哈哈，賣東西也需要看個性，有的人就是拉不下這個臉。或者說只是缺乏磨練。

A: 我也想過做外送，可是又覺得颳風下雨大太陽都要在外面跑，好辛苦，而且路上也有很多危險，所以打了退堂鼓。

B: 那不然你可以去圖書館打工啊！就不用到處跑了。以前我們學校圖書館櫃檯有一個姐姐好漂亮，所以我每天都去借書。像你這麼清秀，一定也可以造福莘莘學子。

A: 才不要咧！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)