SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could work in a library (2/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊 （二）

A: I told my father that I wanted a part-time job, but no dice. He just dismissed the idea out of hand. What a pain.

B: What’s the problem if his kid wants to go out and earn a bit of money?

A: I guess it’s that old idea that you have to study if you want to make something of yourself. If this continues, I’m going to end up a real bookworm.

Two boys carry boxes along a country road. 兩名男孩在鄉間小路上搬運箱子。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: You know, you’re really lucky: your parents make sure you’re clothed and fed. My family is really poor, so I had to go out looking for work when I was still quite young. I even had to pay for my own tuition fees.

A: Wow, I think that’s really admirable! So what jobs have you done?

B: So many I can hardly remember them all. I’ve handed out flyers, done a milk round, sold things on the street, waited on tables…I’ve done them all.

A: 我跟我爸說要打工，結果踢到鐵板，他只會冷嘲熱諷，好煩喔！

B: 他小孩要去幫忙賺錢，有什麼不好啊？

A: 還不是那種古老的觀念，覺得萬般皆下品，惟有讀書高。這樣下去，我遲早會變成書呆子。

B: 那你真的還蠻幸福的，你爸媽讓你不愁吃穿。不像我家裡窮，所以年紀很小就開始打工了，自己的學費自己賺。

A: 哇，你真是太了不起了！那你是打什麼工呢？

B: 太多種，我記不清楚了，反正什麼發傳單、送牛奶、擺地攤、服務生這些都有做過。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.