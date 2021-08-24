A: I told my father that I wanted a part-time job, but no dice. He just dismissed the idea out of hand. What a pain.
B: What’s the problem if his kid wants to go out and earn a bit of money?
A: I guess it’s that old idea that you have to study if you want to make something of yourself. If this continues, I’m going to end up a real bookworm.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: You know, you’re really lucky: your parents make sure you’re clothed and fed. My family is really poor, so I had to go out looking for work when I was still quite young. I even had to pay for my own tuition fees.
A: Wow, I think that’s really admirable! So what jobs have you done?
B: So many I can hardly remember them all. I’ve handed out flyers, done a milk round, sold things on the street, waited on tables…I’ve done them all.
A: 我跟我爸說要打工，結果踢到鐵板，他只會冷嘲熱諷，好煩喔！
B: 他小孩要去幫忙賺錢，有什麼不好啊？
A: 還不是那種古老的觀念，覺得萬般皆下品，惟有讀書高。這樣下去，我遲早會變成書呆子。
B: 那你真的還蠻幸福的，你爸媽讓你不愁吃穿。不像我家裡窮，所以年紀很小就開始打工了，自己的學費自己賺。
A: 哇，你真是太了不起了！那你是打什麼工呢？
B: 太多種，我記不清楚了，反正什麼發傳單、送牛奶、擺地攤、服務生這些都有做過。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Dismiss/reject/refuse
When somebody dismisses, rejects or refuses something “out of hand” it means they do so without thinking about or considering what they have been asked for.
