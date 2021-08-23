Taliban retake Afghanistan 阿富汗塔利班政權復辟

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal at the end of August after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

The Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 1990s, have again taken control. The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was aimed at rooting out al-Qaida, which orchestrated the 9/11 attacks while being harbored by the Taliban, but the Taliban never left. After they blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years collapsed.

Evacuees crowd the interior of a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft carrying 640 Afghans to Qatar from Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 15. 美國空軍C-17全球霸王III運輸機內擠滿撤離人員，其中有約六百四十名阿富汗人。該機於八月十五日由阿富汗喀布爾飛往卡達。 Photo: Reuters / Defense One 照片：路透 / Defense One

Afghans, fearing for the future, raced to the airport, one of the last routes out of the country. They are worried that the country could descend into chaos or the Taliban could carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with the Americans or the government. Many also fear that the Taliban will reimpose the harsh interpretation of Islamic law that they relied on when they ran Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Back then, women were barred from attending school or working outside the home. They had to wear the all-enclosing burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside. The Taliban banned music, cut off the hands of thieves and stoned adulterers.

The US has been trying to get out of Afghanistan, its longest war, for several years now. American troops ousted the Taliban in a matter of months when they invaded Afghanistan in 2001, but it proved more difficult to hold territory and rebuild a nation battered by repeated wars.

(AP)

美國在阿富汗打了二十年戰爭，付出高昂代價後，準備在八月底撤軍完畢；距此期限仍有兩週，塔利班便奪下了阿富汗政權。

隨著美國及其盟國訓練及裝備的阿富汗安全部隊逐漸散去，叛軍在幾天內便席捲阿富汗全境，佔領了所有主要城市。

塔利班〔意為「神學士」〕是一九九?年代後期統治阿富汗的激進組織，現又再次控制了阿富汗。阿富汗窩藏蓋達組織，任其在境內策畫對美國的九一一恐攻；二??一年，以美國為首的聯軍入侵阿富汗，以剷除蓋達組織，但塔利班從未離開。最近數天，塔利班以迅雷不及掩耳的攻勢橫掃阿富汗，讓西方扶植、已治理阿富汗二十年的政府垮台了。

對未來感到恐懼的阿富汗人衝向機場，這是離開這國家的最後途徑之一。他們擔心阿富汗會陷入混亂，或塔利班會對那些跟美國人或政府合作的人採取報復性攻擊。許多人還擔心塔利班會再次實施其在一九九六年至二??一年統治阿富汗時，對伊斯蘭教法所採取的嚴苛解釋。在那時，女性被禁止就學或外出工作，必須穿著將全身上下都包住的罩袍，每次出門都必須由男性親屬陪同。塔利班禁止音樂，將小偷的手砍斷，並對通姦者處以石刑。

阿富汗戰爭是美國所參與時間最長的戰爭，美國想從中抽身已有數年。美國軍隊在二??一年入侵阿富汗後，短短幾個月內就推翻了塔利班。但事實證明，要維繫領土，並重建一個被戰爭反覆蹂躪的國家，是更加困難。

（台北時報林俐凱編譯）