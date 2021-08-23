The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal at the end of August after a costly two-decade war.
The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.
The Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 1990s, have again taken control. The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was aimed at rooting out al-Qaida, which orchestrated the 9/11 attacks while being harbored by the Taliban, but the Taliban never left. After they blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years collapsed.
Afghans, fearing for the future, raced to the airport, one of the last routes out of the country. They are worried that the country could descend into chaos or the Taliban could carry out revenge attacks against those who worked with the Americans or the government. Many also fear that the Taliban will reimpose the harsh interpretation of Islamic law that they relied on when they ran Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Back then, women were barred from attending school or working outside the home. They had to wear the all-enclosing burqa and be accompanied by a male relative whenever they went outside. The Taliban banned music, cut off the hands of thieves and stoned adulterers.
The US has been trying to get out of Afghanistan, its longest war, for several years now. American troops ousted the Taliban in a matter of months when they invaded Afghanistan in 2001, but it proved more difficult to hold territory and rebuild a nation battered by repeated wars.
美國在阿富汗打了二十年戰爭，付出高昂代價後，準備在八月底撤軍完畢；距此期限仍有兩週，塔利班便奪下了阿富汗政權。
隨著美國及其盟國訓練及裝備的阿富汗安全部隊逐漸散去，叛軍在幾天內便席捲阿富汗全境，佔領了所有主要城市。
塔利班〔意為「神學士」〕是一九九?年代後期統治阿富汗的激進組織，現又再次控制了阿富汗。阿富汗窩藏蓋達組織，任其在境內策畫對美國的九一一恐攻；二??一年，以美國為首的聯軍入侵阿富汗，以剷除蓋達組織，但塔利班從未離開。最近數天，塔利班以迅雷不及掩耳的攻勢橫掃阿富汗，讓西方扶植、已治理阿富汗二十年的政府垮台了。
對未來感到恐懼的阿富汗人衝向機場，這是離開這國家的最後途徑之一。他們擔心阿富汗會陷入混亂，或塔利班會對那些跟美國人或政府合作的人採取報復性攻擊。許多人還擔心塔利班會再次實施其在一九九六年至二??一年統治阿富汗時，對伊斯蘭教法所採取的嚴苛解釋。在那時，女性被禁止就學或外出工作，必須穿著將全身上下都包住的罩袍，每次出門都必須由男性親屬陪同。塔利班禁止音樂，將小偷的手砍斷，並對通姦者處以石刑。
阿富汗戰爭是美國所參與時間最長的戰爭，美國想從中抽身已有數年。美國軍隊在二??一年入侵阿富汗後，短短幾個月內就推翻了塔利班。但事實證明，要維繫領土，並重建一個被戰爭反覆蹂躪的國家，是更加困難。
When people find out that they have cancer, they can easily start wallowing in negativity, wondering what made them ill and obsessing about their condition. This makes them feel anxious and worried, which is not good for their physical well-being. Chen Ko-chia, director of the Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital’s clinical psychology center, shared a post about a “raisin exercise” which involves eating a raisin in such a way as to shift one’s attention onto something less emotional, practice positive thinking and not get stuck in the doldrums, to relieve the suffering that cancer can cause. Chen said that when sick people
A: Do you have those headphones on to cut out the noise around you so you can concentrate on your homework? B: No, I’m listening to music. It helps me study. A: Don’t you find that distracting? I can’t do anything else when I’m working. I have to be absolutely focused on the task in front of me. B: I’m listening to Bach. I read somewhere that the orderly, structured nature of Baroque music balances your brain waves and helps you keep your thoughts balanced and steady. It works for me. A: 你戴的是不是那種降噪的耳機，可以阻絕外界雜音，讓你可以專心做功課？ B: 不是，我在聽音樂，這樣我比較容易專心。 A: 你不覺得聽音樂會讓你分心嗎？我工作的時候不能做其他事。我得要完全專注在眼前的事才行。 B: 我在聽巴哈。我不曉得在哪裡讀到過，說巴洛克音樂的秩序跟結構，可以讓腦波協調，平衡和穩定思緒。這對我來說的確有用。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues
I’m listening to music (4/5) 我在聽音樂（四） A: Wait. I have to stop and catch my breath. B: We need to keep going if we’re going to reach our goal in time. Here, stream this album. It’s vintage rap. It’ll help you get to the finish line. A: How is music going to help me keep running? B: Trust me. The driving bass will push you on. Concentrate on the beat, adjust your stride so you’re in time with the rhythm. A: I’d rather not, if it’s the same to you. I prefer to be aware of my surroundings when I’m running. Just give me two minutes. A: 等一下，我需要停下來喘口氣。 B: 我們要繼續跑，才能在時間內達標。這給你，聽這專輯，這是舊學派饒舌音樂，可以助你一臂之力，讓你跑到終點。 A: 為什麼聽音樂會幫助我繼續跑啊？ B: 相信我。這強烈的重低音會推你一把。專注在它的拍子上，調整你的步伐，你就會跟它的節奏合拍。 A:
I’m listening to music (5/5) 我在聽音樂（五） A: What on earth is that noise? B: It’s the sound of whales communicating with each other. Bob’s listening to it. It says it helps him calm down and drift off at night after a stressful day. A: I hadn’t pegged Bob as a New Ager. I thought blues was more his cup of tea. B: He got into New Age about six months ago. He’s all about crystals, tranquility and spiritual healing. A: Does he know what the whales are saying to each other? B: I think it tells you in the liner notes. A: 這到底是什麼噪音啊？ B: 這是鯨魚互相溝通的聲音。這是巴布在聽的。他說忙了一天，聽這個可以幫助他靜下來，晚上比較好入睡。 A: 我不曉得他是聽新世紀音樂的人。我還以為他比較喜歡藍調音樂。 B: 他大概六個月前開始愛上了新世紀音樂。他都在聽水晶音樂、寧靜音樂、心靈療癒音樂這類的東西。 A: 那他知道鯨魚是在說什麼嗎？ B: 唱片封套應該有文字說明。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings