SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

You could work in a library (1/5) 你可以去圖書館打工啊 （一）

A: Dad, I’m thinking of looking for some part-time work.

B: How can you concentrate on your studies if you have a part-time job?

A: But I need to earn some pocket money for myself.

A young man in sunglasses and a leather jacket sits on a bench. 戴墨鏡、穿皮夾克的少年，斜坐在凳子上。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Isn’t the allowance I give you enough?

A: Yes, it’s enough to eat well and buy the clothes I need, but if I want to go out with my friends and eat out, watch a movie or travel somewhere, it all costs money. It’s really embarrassing if I can’t afford to pay my way.

B: Friends? Or are you talking about a girlfriend? How can you have a girlfriend if you don’t have any money?

A: 爸，我想要去打工。

B: 不好好專心唸書，打什麼工？

A: 我想自己賺點零用錢嘛。

B: 我給你的零用錢不夠花嗎？

A: 嗯，是可以吃得飽、穿得暖啦，可是如果跟朋友出去，吃個飯、看個電影、坐個車，什麼都要花錢，我付不出來，就覺得很沒面子。

B: 朋友？女朋友吧？沒有錢還交什麼女朋友？

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)