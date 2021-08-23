A: Dad, I’m thinking of looking for some part-time work.
B: How can you concentrate on your studies if you have a part-time job?
A: But I need to earn some pocket money for myself.
B: Isn’t the allowance I give you enough?
A: Yes, it’s enough to eat well and buy the clothes I need, but if I want to go out with my friends and eat out, watch a movie or travel somewhere, it all costs money. It’s really embarrassing if I can’t afford to pay my way.
B: Friends? Or are you talking about a girlfriend? How can you have a girlfriend if you don’t have any money?
A: 爸，我想要去打工。
B: 不好好專心唸書，打什麼工？
A: 我想自己賺點零用錢嘛。
B: 我給你的零用錢不夠花嗎？
A: 嗯，是可以吃得飽、穿得暖啦，可是如果跟朋友出去，吃個飯、看個電影、坐個車，什麼都要花錢，我付不出來，就覺得很沒面子。
B: 朋友？女朋友吧？沒有錢還交什麼女朋友？
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Job/work
A job is a regular activity you do and get paid for. Work is a general word for an activity aimed at achieving a goal. It can also be the term used for the place at which you work/do your job.
A: Do you have those headphones on to cut out the noise around you so you can concentrate on your homework? B: No, I’m listening to music. It helps me study. A: Don’t you find that distracting? I can’t do anything else when I’m working. I have to be absolutely focused on the task in front of me. B: I’m listening to Bach. I read somewhere that the orderly, structured nature of Baroque music balances your brain waves and helps you keep your thoughts balanced and steady. It works for me. A: 你戴的是不是那種降噪的耳機，可以阻絕外界雜音，讓你可以專心做功課？ B: 不是，我在聽音樂，這樣我比較容易專心。 A: 你不覺得聽音樂會讓你分心嗎？我工作的時候不能做其他事。我得要完全專注在眼前的事才行。 B: 我在聽巴哈。我不曉得在哪裡讀到過，說巴洛克音樂的秩序跟結構，可以讓腦波協調，平衡和穩定思緒。這對我來說的確有用。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues
I’m listening to music (4/5) 我在聽音樂（四） A: Wait. I have to stop and catch my breath. B: We need to keep going if we’re going to reach our goal in time. Here, stream this album. It’s vintage rap. It’ll help you get to the finish line. A: How is music going to help me keep running? B: Trust me. The driving bass will push you on. Concentrate on the beat, adjust your stride so you’re in time with the rhythm. A: I’d rather not, if it’s the same to you. I prefer to be aware of my surroundings when I’m running. Just give me two minutes. A: 等一下，我需要停下來喘口氣。 B: 我們要繼續跑，才能在時間內達標。這給你，聽這專輯，這是舊學派饒舌音樂，可以助你一臂之力，讓你跑到終點。 A: 為什麼聽音樂會幫助我繼續跑啊？ B: 相信我。這強烈的重低音會推你一把。專注在它的拍子上，調整你的步伐，你就會跟它的節奏合拍。 A:
I’m listening to music (5/5) 我在聽音樂（五） A: What on earth is that noise? B: It’s the sound of whales communicating with each other. Bob’s listening to it. It says it helps him calm down and drift off at night after a stressful day. A: I hadn’t pegged Bob as a New Ager. I thought blues was more his cup of tea. B: He got into New Age about six months ago. He’s all about crystals, tranquility and spiritual healing. A: Does he know what the whales are saying to each other? B: I think it tells you in the liner notes. A: 這到底是什麼噪音啊？ B: 這是鯨魚互相溝通的聲音。這是巴布在聽的。他說忙了一天，聽這個可以幫助他靜下來，晚上比較好入睡。 A: 我不曉得他是聽新世紀音樂的人。我還以為他比較喜歡藍調音樂。 B: 他大概六個月前開始愛上了新世紀音樂。他都在聽水晶音樂、寧靜音樂、心靈療癒音樂這類的東西。 A: 那他知道鯨魚是在說什麼嗎？ B: 唱片封套應該有文字說明。 (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯) Audio recordings