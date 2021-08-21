SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

A: I have a friend going through an acrimonious divorce. He’s feeling angry and embittered. He told me he’s been listening to an album that has helped him get through the experience. B: Is it loud, aggressive music, like rock or heavy metal? A: No, he says the music is easy listening, but it’s the lyrics that resonate with him. He finds singing along to the songs on the album cathartic. B: I can see that. It’s empowering to know that somebody else out there understands what you’re going through. A: 我有一個朋友正在辦離婚，鬧得不可開交。他覺得憤怒痛苦。他跟我說他最近聽的一張專輯幫助了他度過難關。 B: 那是像搖滾或是重金屬那種很吵、很兇猛的音樂嗎？ A: 不是。他說他聽的都是輕音樂，不過讓他很有共鳴的是歌詞。他發現跟著這專輯裡的歌一起唱，很有淨化作用。 B: 我可以理解。知道有人了解你所經歷的一切，會讓你得到力量。 (Paul Cooper,