Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
On Aug. 7, Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct took just a few hours to crack a robbery case that involved the assailant impersonating a criminal investigation officer to commit robbery. According to the police, the suspect, a 31-year-old man surnamed Huang, targeted the victim, a woman surnamed Wu, after receiving a tip-off from a friend that Wu was employed in the contract manufacturing industry and normally kept a quantity of cash on her person. Wu allegedly purchased a pair of handcuffs and began to plan the robbery. On Aug. 6, Huang, disguised as a detective, went to Wu’s house in
When people find out that they have cancer, they can easily start wallowing in negativity, wondering what made them ill and obsessing about their condition. This makes them feel anxious and worried, which is not good for their physical well-being. Chen Ko-chia, director of the Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital’s clinical psychology center, shared a post about a “raisin exercise” which involves eating a raisin in such a way as to shift one’s attention onto something less emotional, practice positive thinking and not get stuck in the doldrums, to relieve the suffering that cancer can cause. Chen said that when sick people
A: I have a friend going through an acrimonious divorce. He’s feeling angry and embittered. He told me he’s been listening to an album that has helped him get through the experience. B: Is it loud, aggressive music, like rock or heavy metal? A: No, he says the music is easy listening, but it’s the lyrics that resonate with him. He finds singing along to the songs on the album cathartic. B: I can see that. It’s empowering to know that somebody else out there understands what you’re going through. A: 我有一個朋友正在辦離婚，鬧得不可開交。他覺得憤怒痛苦。他跟我說他最近聽的一張專輯幫助了他度過難關。 B: 那是像搖滾或是重金屬那種很吵、很兇猛的音樂嗎？ A: 不是。他說他聽的都是輕音樂，不過讓他很有共鳴的是歌詞。他發現跟著這專輯裡的歌一起唱，很有淨化作用。 B: 我可以理解。知道有人了解你所經歷的一切，會讓你得到力量。 (Paul Cooper,
Students in the UK found out their advanced level (A-level) exam results on Aug. 10. Nearly 45 percent of A-level entries across the UK have been awarded top grades in their exam results, a record-breaking return for students after more than a year of disruption and school closures during the pandemic. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson canceled national exams in England in January as a further lockdown closed schools to most students. Instead, grades are being awarded by teacher assessment, overseen by examination boards, and are expected to show a further acceleration in the proportion of higher grades being awarded. Last year, the