SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m listening to music (5/5) 我在聽音樂（五）

A: What on earth is that noise?

B: It’s the sound of whales communicating with each other. Bob’s listening to it. It says it helps him calm down and drift off at night after a stressful day.

A: I hadn’t pegged Bob as a New Ager. I thought blues was more his cup of tea.

Fantasy photograph of a person relaxing on a whale island. 在鯨魚島上休憩。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: He got into New Age about six months ago. He’s all about crystals, tranquility and spiritual healing.

A: Does he know what the whales are saying to each other?

B: I think it tells you in the liner notes.

A: 這到底是什麼噪音啊？

B: 這是鯨魚互相溝通的聲音。這是巴布在聽的。他說忙了一天，聽這個可以幫助他靜下來，晚上比較好入睡。

A: 我不曉得他是聽新世紀音樂的人。我還以為他比較喜歡藍調音樂。

B: 他大概六個月前開始愛上了新世紀音樂。他都在聽水晶音樂、寧靜音樂、心靈療癒音樂這類的東西。

A: 那他知道鯨魚是在說什麼嗎？

B: 唱片封套應該有文字說明。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.