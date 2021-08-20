A: What on earth is that noise?
B: It’s the sound of whales communicating with each other. Bob’s listening to it. It says it helps him calm down and drift off at night after a stressful day.
A: I hadn’t pegged Bob as a New Ager. I thought blues was more his cup of tea.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: He got into New Age about six months ago. He’s all about crystals, tranquility and spiritual healing.
A: Does he know what the whales are saying to each other?
B: I think it tells you in the liner notes.
A: 這到底是什麼噪音啊？
B: 這是鯨魚互相溝通的聲音。這是巴布在聽的。他說忙了一天，聽這個可以幫助他靜下來，晚上比較好入睡。
A: 我不曉得他是聽新世紀音樂的人。我還以為他比較喜歡藍調音樂。
B: 他大概六個月前開始愛上了新世紀音樂。他都在聽水晶音樂、寧靜音樂、心靈療癒音樂這類的東西。
A: 那他知道鯨魚是在說什麼嗎？
B: 唱片封套應該有文字說明。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Liner notes
The essays or basic information about the recording or articles that appear in vinyl album or CD covers.
On Aug. 7, Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct took just a few hours to crack a robbery case that involved the assailant impersonating a criminal investigation officer to commit robbery. According to the police, the suspect, a 31-year-old man surnamed Huang, targeted the victim, a woman surnamed Wu, after receiving a tip-off from a friend that Wu was employed in the contract manufacturing industry and normally kept a quantity of cash on her person. Wu allegedly purchased a pair of handcuffs and began to plan the robbery. On Aug. 6, Huang, disguised as a detective, went to Wu’s house in
When people find out that they have cancer, they can easily start wallowing in negativity, wondering what made them ill and obsessing about their condition. This makes them feel anxious and worried, which is not good for their physical well-being. Chen Ko-chia, director of the Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital’s clinical psychology center, shared a post about a “raisin exercise” which involves eating a raisin in such a way as to shift one’s attention onto something less emotional, practice positive thinking and not get stuck in the doldrums, to relieve the suffering that cancer can cause. Chen said that when sick people
A: I have a friend going through an acrimonious divorce. He’s feeling angry and embittered. He told me he’s been listening to an album that has helped him get through the experience. B: Is it loud, aggressive music, like rock or heavy metal? A: No, he says the music is easy listening, but it’s the lyrics that resonate with him. He finds singing along to the songs on the album cathartic. B: I can see that. It’s empowering to know that somebody else out there understands what you’re going through. A: 我有一個朋友正在辦離婚，鬧得不可開交。他覺得憤怒痛苦。他跟我說他最近聽的一張專輯幫助了他度過難關。 B: 那是像搖滾或是重金屬那種很吵、很兇猛的音樂嗎？ A: 不是。他說他聽的都是輕音樂，不過讓他很有共鳴的是歌詞。他發現跟著這專輯裡的歌一起唱，很有淨化作用。 B: 我可以理解。知道有人了解你所經歷的一切，會讓你得到力量。 (Paul Cooper,