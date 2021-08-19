SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m listening to music (4/5) 我在聽音樂（四）

A: Wait. I have to stop and catch my breath.

B: We need to keep going if we’re going to reach our goal in time. Here, stream this album. It’s vintage rap. It’ll help you get to the finish line.

A: How is music going to help me keep running?

The legs of a person resting after running. 跑步後坐下歇息。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Trust me. The driving bass will push you on. Concentrate on the beat, adjust your stride so you’re in time with the rhythm.

A: I’d rather not, if it’s the same to you. I prefer to be aware of my surroundings when I’m running. Just give me two minutes.

A: 等一下，我需要停下來喘口氣。

B: 我們要繼續跑，才能在時間內達標。這給你，聽這專輯，這是舊學派饒舌音樂，可以助你一臂之力，讓你跑到終點。

A: 為什麼聽音樂會幫助我繼續跑啊？

B: 相信我。這強烈的重低音會推你一把。專注在它的拍子上，調整你的步伐，你就會跟它的節奏合拍。

A: 可以不要嗎？我寧願在跑步的時候注意周遭的聲音。讓我休息個兩分鐘就好。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.