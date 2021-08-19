A: Wait. I have to stop and catch my breath.
B: We need to keep going if we’re going to reach our goal in time. Here, stream this album. It’s vintage rap. It’ll help you get to the finish line.
A: How is music going to help me keep running?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Trust me. The driving bass will push you on. Concentrate on the beat, adjust your stride so you’re in time with the rhythm.
A: I’d rather not, if it’s the same to you. I prefer to be aware of my surroundings when I’m running. Just give me two minutes.
A: 等一下，我需要停下來喘口氣。
B: 我們要繼續跑，才能在時間內達標。這給你，聽這專輯，這是舊學派饒舌音樂，可以助你一臂之力，讓你跑到終點。
A: 為什麼聽音樂會幫助我繼續跑啊？
B: 相信我。這強烈的重低音會推你一把。專注在它的拍子上，調整你的步伐，你就會跟它的節奏合拍。
A: 可以不要嗎？我寧願在跑步的時候注意周遭的聲音。讓我休息個兩分鐘就好。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Vintage
Vintage means old, but not obsolete. It refers to an object (clothing, cars, music or mechanical devices such as watches or cameras) from a previous period, but which are still functional in the present day.
On Aug. 7, Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct took just a few hours to crack a robbery case that involved the assailant impersonating a criminal investigation officer to commit robbery. According to the police, the suspect, a 31-year-old man surnamed Huang, targeted the victim, a woman surnamed Wu, after receiving a tip-off from a friend that Wu was employed in the contract manufacturing industry and normally kept a quantity of cash on her person. Wu allegedly purchased a pair of handcuffs and began to plan the robbery. On Aug. 6, Huang, disguised as a detective, went to Wu’s house in
A: Wow, swimming is just like taking a shower straight after doing exercise, I feel good all over! B: Yep. Swimming is my favorite exercise, because it’s good for your cardiovascular function, and more importantly, it tones you up, ha ha. A: Taiwan is surrounded by the ocean, and with global warming, we’re going to have more severe floods, so learning to swim is really important. B: Is it OK to put the swimwear straight into the washing machine? A: It’s best not to. I let it soak in a bucket of water first to clear away the chlorine from the pool,
When people find out that they have cancer, they can easily start wallowing in negativity, wondering what made them ill and obsessing about their condition. This makes them feel anxious and worried, which is not good for their physical well-being. Chen Ko-chia, director of the Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital’s clinical psychology center, shared a post about a “raisin exercise” which involves eating a raisin in such a way as to shift one’s attention onto something less emotional, practice positive thinking and not get stuck in the doldrums, to relieve the suffering that cancer can cause. Chen said that when sick people