A: Do you have those headphones on to cut out the noise around you so you can concentrate on your homework?
B: No, I’m listening to music. It helps me study.
A: Don’t you find that distracting? I can’t do anything else when I’m working. I have to be absolutely focused on the task in front of me.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I’m listening to Bach. I read somewhere that the orderly, structured nature of Baroque music balances your brain waves and helps you keep your thoughts balanced and steady. It works for me.
A: 你戴的是不是那種降噪的耳機，可以阻絕外界雜音，讓你可以專心做功課？
B: 不是，我在聽音樂，這樣我比較容易專心。
A: 你不覺得聽音樂會讓你分心嗎？我工作的時候不能做其他事。我得要完全專注在眼前的事才行。
B: 我在聽巴哈。我不曉得在哪裡讀到過，說巴洛克音樂的秩序跟結構，可以讓腦波協調，平衡和穩定思緒。這對我來說的確有用。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Baroque
A style of architecture, music, dance, painting, sculpture and other arts popular in Europe from the early 17th century until the 1740s, continuing for a further few decades until the early 19th century in the Spanish and Portuguese empires.
A: Wow, swimming is just like taking a shower straight after doing exercise, I feel good all over! B: Yep. Swimming is my favorite exercise, because it’s good for your cardiovascular function, and more importantly, it tones you up, ha ha. A: Taiwan is surrounded by the ocean, and with global warming, we’re going to have more severe floods, so learning to swim is really important. B: Is it OK to put the swimwear straight into the washing machine? A: It’s best not to. I let it soak in a bucket of water first to clear away the chlorine from the pool,
A: Wow, look at that person’s butterfly, his outspread arms as he emerges from the water look just like wings, and then he goes back in, splashing up again, as if he were flying along the surface of the water. B: Yes, it’s really cool. He looks just like a flying fish. A: I could never get the hang of that, I can only do the breaststroke, it’s easier. B: I think the backstroke looks really relaxing. You can look up at the sky, feeling very content with yourself, and you don’t have to learn how