SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m listening to music (3/5) 我在聽音樂（三）

A: Do you have those headphones on to cut out the noise around you so you can concentrate on your homework?

B: No, I’m listening to music. It helps me study.

A: Don’t you find that distracting? I can’t do anything else when I’m working. I have to be absolutely focused on the task in front of me.

A pair of headphones and a laptop computer. 耳機與筆電。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I’m listening to Bach. I read somewhere that the orderly, structured nature of Baroque music balances your brain waves and helps you keep your thoughts balanced and steady. It works for me.

A: 你戴的是不是那種降噪的耳機，可以阻絕外界雜音，讓你可以專心做功課？

B: 不是，我在聽音樂，這樣我比較容易專心。

A: 你不覺得聽音樂會讓你分心嗎？我工作的時候不能做其他事。我得要完全專注在眼前的事才行。

B: 我在聽巴哈。我不曉得在哪裡讀到過，說巴洛克音樂的秩序跟結構，可以讓腦波協調，平衡和穩定思緒。這對我來說的確有用。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.