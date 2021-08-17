SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I’m listening to music (2/5) 我在聽音樂 （二）

A: I see you have a copy of Tolstoy’s The Kreutzer Sonata on your bookshelf. Have you read it?

B: I have. It’s a curious book. I bought it because it was named after Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata, a piece of music I am very fond of. It seems Tolstoy was affected by the music in a completely different way.

A: How so?

Kreutzer Sonata by Rene-Xavier Prinet, 1901 雷內-札維爾‧皮內，《克羅采奏鳴曲》，一九○一年。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: I always found the piece uplifting and invigorating. Tolstoy saw it as arousing more negative feelings, such as jealousy and rage.

A: 你書架上有一本托爾斯泰的《克羅采奏鳴曲》。你看過這本書嗎？

B: 看過啊。這本書很耐人尋味。我之所以買這本書，是因為它是以貝多芬的《克羅采奏鳴曲》為題，我很喜歡這首曲子。看來托爾斯泰對這曲子有完全不同的感觸。

A: 怎麼說？

B: 我一直覺得這曲子歡快有活力，托爾斯泰卻覺得它激起的是比較負面的感覺，比如說嫉妒和憤怒。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)