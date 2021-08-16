A: I have a friend going through an acrimonious divorce. He’s feeling angry and embittered. He told me he’s been listening to an album that has helped him get through the experience.
B: Is it loud, aggressive music, like rock or heavy metal?
A: No, he says the music is easy listening, but it’s the lyrics that resonate with him. He finds singing along to the songs on the album cathartic.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I can see that. It’s empowering to know that somebody else out there understands what you’re going through.
A: 我有一個朋友正在辦離婚，鬧得不可開交。他覺得憤怒痛苦。他跟我說他最近聽的一張專輯幫助了他度過難關。
B: 那是像搖滾或是重金屬那種很吵、很兇猛的音樂嗎？
A: 不是。他說他聽的都是輕音樂，不過讓他很有共鳴的是歌詞。他發現跟著這專輯裡的歌一起唱，很有淨化作用。
B: 我可以理解。知道有人了解你所經歷的一切，會讓你得到力量。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times / 台北時報林俐凱譯)
Easy listening
Easy listening is a category of music, like jazz, pop, rock, rap or classical.
