On Aug. 7, Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct took just a few hours to crack a robbery case that involved the assailant impersonating a criminal investigation officer to commit robbery.
According to the police, the suspect, a 31-year-old man surnamed Huang, targeted the victim, a woman surnamed Wu, after receiving a tip-off from a friend that Wu was employed in the contract manufacturing industry and normally kept a quantity of cash on her person. Wu allegedly purchased a pair of handcuffs and began to plan the robbery. On Aug. 6, Huang, disguised as a detective, went to Wu’s house in Tainan’s West Central District and rang the doorbell. Huang deceived Wu into believing that the police had received a tip-off that a large quantity of cash was stashed at Wu’s house, and that the police were required to search her property under the Money Laundering Control Act.
Without showing a search warrant, Huang allegedly tricked his way into Wu’s house, snapped handcuffs on the victim and proceeded to rifle through her dressing table, drawers and other effects in search of financial assets. Huang made Wu hold her money in her hand while he took a photograph, and then informed her that he needed to “take the financial assets to the police station for verification.” Without further ado, Huang allegedly turned on his heel and walked out of Wu’s house with NT$25,000 in cash and her mobile phone.
Photo courtesy of Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct 照片：台南市政府警察局第二分局提供
Wu later contacted a friend and asked for help. Wu’s friend said she thought the way the police officer had conducted the search sounded strange and suspected that he might be an imposter. The next day, Wu went to the Second Precinct’s Haian Police Station to report the incident.
Officers at the police station immediately formed a team to investigate the case, and, after following several leads, discovered that the suspect had previously taken a taxi to a location close to Simen Road, leading the team to believe that he could be lodging at a nearby hostel or motel. The precinct’s chief investigating officer, Wang Yu-chien, also identified Huang from footage of him entering the apartment block as a fraudster he had arrested several years ago. A manhunt was launched and Huang was apprehended at a guesthouse on the afternoon of the same day.
A spokesperson for Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct reminded the public that police officers always show a search warrant before entering a private property to conduct a search, and that anyone who suspects that an individual is impersonating a police officer should immediately contact the police to check the facts and report the case.
Photo courtesy of Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct 照片：台南市政府警察局第二分局提供
(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)
台南市政府警察局第二分局於上週六，在數小時內破獲一件「假刑警辦案真洗劫」的強盜案。
據了解，三十一歲黃姓嫌犯是透過友人，鎖定吳姓女子下手，他得知從事代工業的吳女平時會把現金放在身邊，因此買來手銬策劃這起強盜案。上週五，黃男先冒充刑警人員到吳女位於中西區的住處按電鈴、誆稱吳女住處內藏有大筆現金，有檢舉線報指其涉嫌《洗錢防制法》等案，要執行搜索。
黃男並未出示搜索票、仍騙得吳女開門，他進門就拿手銬拷住吳女手部，並在房內梳妝台、抽屜等處搜括財物，還指示被害的吳女用手指著現金拍照，黃嫌以「要帶財物回警局比對」為由、搜刮兩萬五千元台幣及吳女的手機，揚長而去。
事後，吳女向友人求助，友人認為警察單位不會以這種手法搜索，懷疑她是遇到假警察，隔天到二分局海安派出所報案。
二分局警方獲報、隨即組成專案小組偵辦，循線訪查發現黃男犯案前曾在西門路附近搭乘計程車，研判可能投宿在附近的民宿、旅館；另外，二分局偵查隊隊長王宥薦看到黃嫌進入大樓影像，發現疑似他多年前曾逮捕過的詐騙嫌犯，展開追查。在當天下午，警方即到民宿逮捕黃男到案。
南市警二分局提醒民眾，警方入屋執行搜索一定會出示搜索票，若民眾遇到類似冒充檢警人員佯稱辦案的情況，應立即向警察機關求證、報案。
（自由時報王俊忠）
On July 31, Beijing police announced they had detained Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu on suspicion of rape. The 30-year-old Wu was being investigated over accusations of “tricking young girls into having sex with him,” according to a statement by police in Chaoyang District. Wu was accused in June by 18-year-old student Du Meizhu of date-raping her when she was only 17. Following Du’s accusation, which police say was supported by the evidence, more young women have stood up to accuse him. Over a dozen brands broke off endorsement with him, including Porsche, Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton. He is looking at
A: Coach, I really don’t want to put my head under water, I’m frightened the water will get up my nose! B: See this glass in my hand? If I turn it upside down and push it down onto the surface of the water, does the water go in? A: No. Even though the glass is in the water, no water is getting in, it’s full of air! B: That’s right, and when you submerge yourself under the water, the water won’t rush into your nose, so long as you don’t inhale. A: It makes perfect sense, but I’m hopeless at swimming; I have
He looks just like a flying fish (2/5) 真是名副其實的飛魚啊 （二） A: Xiaoming, are you ready? We’re about to go! Don’t forget your swimming goggles and swimming cap. B: I’m wearing my swimsuit, so when we get to the swimming pool I won’t need to go to the changing room, I can just take my clothes off and get into the water. A: OK. I tend to change into my swim trunks when I get there. I’ve got the swim ring and kickboard. B: Eh? Aren’t you going to bring the car around? A: We’ll walk there, it will warm up the muscles. The last time I went swimming I got muscle cramps, I thought
Toy giant Mattel said Wednesday last week it hoped to “inspire the next generation” after creating a model of its iconic Barbie doll in honor of Sarah Gilbert, co-creator of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Gilbert said she found the news “very strange” but hoped “children who see my Barbie will realize how vital careers in science are to help the world around us.” “My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist.” The toy company created models in honor of five other women in the sciences: US healthcare workers Amy