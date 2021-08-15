Man impersonating police officer handcuffs victim, steals money and phone 假刑警真洗劫！ 警提醒：搜索需「搜索票」

On Aug. 7, Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct took just a few hours to crack a robbery case that involved the assailant impersonating a criminal investigation officer to commit robbery.

According to the police, the suspect, a 31-year-old man surnamed Huang, targeted the victim, a woman surnamed Wu, after receiving a tip-off from a friend that Wu was employed in the contract manufacturing industry and normally kept a quantity of cash on her person. Wu allegedly purchased a pair of handcuffs and began to plan the robbery. On Aug. 6, Huang, disguised as a detective, went to Wu’s house in Tainan’s West Central District and rang the doorbell. Huang deceived Wu into believing that the police had received a tip-off that a large quantity of cash was stashed at Wu’s house, and that the police were required to search her property under the Money Laundering Control Act.

Without showing a search warrant, Huang allegedly tricked his way into Wu’s house, snapped handcuffs on the victim and proceeded to rifle through her dressing table, drawers and other effects in search of financial assets. Huang made Wu hold her money in her hand while he took a photograph, and then informed her that he needed to “take the financial assets to the police station for verification.” Without further ado, Huang allegedly turned on his heel and walked out of Wu’s house with NT$25,000 in cash and her mobile phone.

Evidence seized by the police belonging to the suspect in a case involving robbery and impersonation of a police officer, including handcuffs, clothing and the remaining NT$3,100 of stolen cash. 警方查扣假扮刑警辦案、真強盜財物的黃姓男子犯案時穿用衣物、所帶手銬，與花剩的三千一百元犯罪所得。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct 照片：台南市政府警察局第二分局提供

Wu later contacted a friend and asked for help. Wu’s friend said she thought the way the police officer had conducted the search sounded strange and suspected that he might be an imposter. The next day, Wu went to the Second Precinct’s Haian Police Station to report the incident.

Officers at the police station immediately formed a team to investigate the case, and, after following several leads, discovered that the suspect had previously taken a taxi to a location close to Simen Road, leading the team to believe that he could be lodging at a nearby hostel or motel. The precinct’s chief investigating officer, Wang Yu-chien, also identified Huang from footage of him entering the apartment block as a fraudster he had arrested several years ago. A manhunt was launched and Huang was apprehended at a guesthouse on the afternoon of the same day.

A spokesperson for Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct reminded the public that police officers always show a search warrant before entering a private property to conduct a search, and that anyone who suspects that an individual is impersonating a police officer should immediately contact the police to check the facts and report the case.

A plain clothes detective, foreground, searches for evidence at the apartment of a suspect surnamed Huang, background with pixelated face, on Aug. 7 in Tainan. 一名便衣刑警（前方）於上週六，到黃姓嫌犯（後方馬賽克者）台南市住處搜索犯罪物證。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Police Department’s Second Precinct 照片：台南市政府警察局第二分局提供

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

台南市政府警察局第二分局於上週六，在數小時內破獲一件「假刑警辦案真洗劫」的強盜案。

據了解，三十一歲黃姓嫌犯是透過友人，鎖定吳姓女子下手，他得知從事代工業的吳女平時會把現金放在身邊，因此買來手銬策劃這起強盜案。上週五，黃男先冒充刑警人員到吳女位於中西區的住處按電鈴、誆稱吳女住處內藏有大筆現金，有檢舉線報指其涉嫌《洗錢防制法》等案，要執行搜索。

黃男並未出示搜索票、仍騙得吳女開門，他進門就拿手銬拷住吳女手部，並在房內梳妝台、抽屜等處搜括財物，還指示被害的吳女用手指著現金拍照，黃嫌以「要帶財物回警局比對」為由、搜刮兩萬五千元台幣及吳女的手機，揚長而去。

事後，吳女向友人求助，友人認為警察單位不會以這種手法搜索，懷疑她是遇到假警察，隔天到二分局海安派出所報案。

二分局警方獲報、隨即組成專案小組偵辦，循線訪查發現黃男犯案前曾在西門路附近搭乘計程車，研判可能投宿在附近的民宿、旅館；另外，二分局偵查隊隊長王宥薦看到黃嫌進入大樓影像，發現疑似他多年前曾逮捕過的詐騙嫌犯，展開追查。在當天下午，警方即到民宿逮捕黃男到案。

南市警二分局提醒民眾，警方入屋執行搜索一定會出示搜索票，若民眾遇到類似冒充檢警人員佯稱辦案的情況，應立即向警察機關求證、報案。

（自由時報王俊忠）