A: Wow, swimming is just like taking a shower straight after doing exercise, I feel good all over!
B: Yep. Swimming is my favorite exercise, because it’s good for your cardiovascular function, and more importantly, it tones you up, ha ha.
A: Taiwan is surrounded by the ocean, and with global warming, we’re going to have more severe floods, so learning to swim is really important.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Is it OK to put the swimwear straight into the washing machine?
A: It’s best not to. I let it soak in a bucket of water first to clear away the chlorine from the pool, and then wash it by hand, then it will last longer.
A: 哇，游過泳就像是運動完馬上洗過澡，真是全身舒暢！
B: 對呀！我最喜歡的運動就是游泳了，因為可以增強心肺功能，而且重點是，可以讓身材更勻稱，哈哈！
A: 台灣四面環海，而且現在全球暖化，動不動就淹大水，所以學游泳是很必要的。
B: 泳衣泳褲可以直接丟進洗衣機洗嗎？
A: 最好不要。我都是放進桶子裡泡水，把游泳池水裡的氯氣沖掉，再用手洗，泳衣才不容易壞。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Cardiovascular
This is a composite term referring to the heart (cardio) and the blood vessels (vascular).
Twenty-six-year-old “Jung Ko,” the alpha male of the Formosan rock macaque troop inTaipei Zoo’s Formosan Animal Area, passed away at the end of last month after nearly 20 years at the zoo. Zookeepers decided to put the venerable macaque to sleep due to his deteriorating health. Jung Ko’s passing has left the troop without an alpha male and it is as yet unclear who will come out top as the troop reorders its social hierarchy. The Formosan rock macaque is Taiwan’s only endemic primate. They are social animals and each troop is mostly composed of females who have a blood
A: Coach, I really don’t want to put my head under water, I’m frightened the water will get up my nose! B: See this glass in my hand? If I turn it upside down and push it down onto the surface of the water, does the water go in? A: No. Even though the glass is in the water, no water is getting in, it’s full of air! B: That’s right, and when you submerge yourself under the water, the water won’t rush into your nose, so long as you don’t inhale. A: It makes perfect sense, but I’m hopeless at swimming; I have
On July 31, Beijing police announced they had detained Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu on suspicion of rape. The 30-year-old Wu was being investigated over accusations of “tricking young girls into having sex with him,” according to a statement by police in Chaoyang District. Wu was accused in June by 18-year-old student Du Meizhu of date-raping her when she was only 17. Following Du’s accusation, which police say was supported by the evidence, more young women have stood up to accuse him. Over a dozen brands broke off endorsement with him, including Porsche, Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton. He is looking at