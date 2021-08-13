SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

He looks just like a flying fish (5/5) 真是名副其實的飛魚啊（五）

A: Wow, swimming is just like taking a shower straight after doing exercise, I feel good all over!

B: Yep. Swimming is my favorite exercise, because it’s good for your cardiovascular function, and more importantly, it tones you up, ha ha.

A: Taiwan is surrounded by the ocean, and with global warming, we’re going to have more severe floods, so learning to swim is really important.

Two children wearing swimming caps and goggles, swimming floats tied around their waists, on the side of a pool. 池畔兩名孩童頭戴泳帽蛙鏡，腰間綁著條狀浮具。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Is it OK to put the swimwear straight into the washing machine?

A: It’s best not to. I let it soak in a bucket of water first to clear away the chlorine from the pool, and then wash it by hand, then it will last longer.

A: 哇，游過泳就像是運動完馬上洗過澡，真是全身舒暢！

B: 對呀！我最喜歡的運動就是游泳了，因為可以增強心肺功能，而且重點是，可以讓身材更勻稱，哈哈！

A: 台灣四面環海，而且現在全球暖化，動不動就淹大水，所以學游泳是很必要的。

B: 泳衣泳褲可以直接丟進洗衣機洗嗎？

A: 最好不要。我都是放進桶子裡泡水，把游泳池水裡的氯氣沖掉，再用手洗，泳衣才不容易壞。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.