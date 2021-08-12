SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

He looks just like a flying fish (4/5) 真是名副其實的飛魚啊（四）

A: Wow, look at that person’s butterfly, his outspread arms as he emerges from the water look just like wings, and then he goes back in, splashing up again, as if he were flying along the surface of the water.

B: Yes, it’s really cool. He looks just like a flying fish.

A: I could never get the hang of that, I can only do the breaststroke, it’s easier.

Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang performs in the 100m butterfly stroke heat in the Tokyo Olympics on July 29. 台灣選手王冠閎，七月二十九日參加東京奧運男子一百公尺蝶式分組賽。 Photo: Lin Yue-fu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者林岳甫

B: I think the backstroke looks really relaxing. You can look up at the sky, feeling very content with yourself, and you don’t have to learn how to breathe while swimming.

A: Actually, I’ve always wanted to learn the front crawl, because you can swim fast with it.

A: 哇你看那個人游蝶式，浮出水面兩隻手臂張開就像翅膀一樣，然後切進水裡，水花飛濺，就好像是在水面上飛！

B: 對呀！好酷喔！真是名副其實的飛魚啊！

A: 這個我是學不來的，我只會游蛙式，比較輕鬆。

B: 我覺得仰式看起來比較悠閒，還可以仰望天空，感覺好愜意，而且不用學換氣！

A: 其實我一直很想學自由式，因為它可以游得比較快。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.