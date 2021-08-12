A: Wow, look at that person’s butterfly, his outspread arms as he emerges from the water look just like wings, and then he goes back in, splashing up again, as if he were flying along the surface of the water.
B: Yes, it’s really cool. He looks just like a flying fish.
A: I could never get the hang of that, I can only do the breaststroke, it’s easier.
Photo: Lin Yue-fu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者林岳甫
B: I think the backstroke looks really relaxing. You can look up at the sky, feeling very content with yourself, and you don’t have to learn how to breathe while swimming.
A: Actually, I’ve always wanted to learn the front crawl, because you can swim fast with it.
A: 哇你看那個人游蝶式，浮出水面兩隻手臂張開就像翅膀一樣，然後切進水裡，水花飛濺，就好像是在水面上飛！
B: 對呀！好酷喔！真是名副其實的飛魚啊！
A: 這個我是學不來的，我只會游蛙式，比較輕鬆。
B: 我覺得仰式看起來比較悠閒，還可以仰望天空，感覺好愜意，而且不用學換氣！
A: 其實我一直很想學自由式，因為它可以游得比較快。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“Front crawl” or “freestyle”?
These two are often used interchangeably, but technically “freestyle” does not refer to a single style but to the option to select whichever style the swimmer wishes to perform. As the front crawl is considered to be the fastest, contestants will generally choose it in the freestyle heat in a swimming contest, and so the two terms have become virtually synonymous.
It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (5/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（五） A: OK, if you don’t want to take up a musical instrument, and you don’t want to travel or go on long hikes, perhaps do something that will cultivate your mind: something more cerebral. B: You’re right, and I know you only have my best interests at heart. A: So, are you going to read? Study philosophy? Delve into the mysteries of advanced math? B: I have decided to think very, very deeply. I will spend my time cogitating, meditating on the meaning of life, pondering the world’s profundities and ruminating on humankind’s most intractable problems. And I’m going to do it like
Twenty-six-year-old “Jung Ko,” the alpha male of the Formosan rock macaque troop inTaipei Zoo’s Formosan Animal Area, passed away at the end of last month after nearly 20 years at the zoo. Zookeepers decided to put the venerable macaque to sleep due to his deteriorating health. Jung Ko’s passing has left the troop without an alpha male and it is as yet unclear who will come out top as the troop reorders its social hierarchy. The Formosan rock macaque is Taiwan’s only endemic primate. They are social animals and each troop is mostly composed of females who have a blood
A: Coach, I really don’t want to put my head under water, I’m frightened the water will get up my nose! B: See this glass in my hand? If I turn it upside down and push it down onto the surface of the water, does the water go in? A: No. Even though the glass is in the water, no water is getting in, it’s full of air! B: That’s right, and when you submerge yourself under the water, the water won’t rush into your nose, so long as you don’t inhale. A: It makes perfect sense, but I’m hopeless at swimming; I have