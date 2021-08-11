SPEAK UP! 雙語對話

He looks just like a flying fish (3/5) 真是名副其實的飛魚啊（三）

A: We need to swim 25m to pass the Physical Education exam at school. I’d better put my back into it.

B: The way you kick your feet is pretty good! You shouldn’t have any difficulty passing the exam.

A: My problem is with my breathing technique. If I hold my breath I can only make it 10 or so meters at the most in one go.

Swimmers performing the front crawl in their swimming lanes, turning their heads to take a breath mid-stroke. 泳池水道中的自由式泳者，划手時轉頭換氣。 Photo: Pixabay 照片： Pixabay

B: Well, why not try the dog paddle? You can keep your head above water the whole time.

A: I’ve tried it. It’s tiring and slow, not to mention silly-looking.

B: No worries, I’ll teach you how to breathe properly. Let’s go to the first lane at the side, there are too many people in the middle lanes.

A: 我們學校體育課考試要游完二十五公尺才能通過，所以我趕快來惡補一下。

B: 我看你剛剛打水前進游得不錯啊，要通過有什麼難？

A: 問題是我不會換氣啊！我憋一口氣頂多只能游個十幾公尺。

B: 那不然你游狗爬式，頭可以一直抬出水面。

A: 我試過，那好累，而且游得很慢，更不用說很難看了。

B: 沒關係，我教你換氣，我們到旁邊的第一水道練習，中間這幾個水道人比較多。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.