The No-Meat Market is a joint effort by well-known vegan food vendors from all over Taiwan to promote environmentally friendly and healthy eating. In December last year, it set the ball rolling with the two-day Puli autumn flower show, which put it in touch with Puli Township residents. Due to the pandemic, many local people’s work and livelihoods have taken a knock in the first half of this year, and disadvantaged and marginalized households who do not receive government subsidies are especially in need of help.
Through its contacts with Nantou County Councilor Chen I-chun and local Puli business owners such as Hsu Hui-wen, the No-Meat Market teamed up with the Chinese Blue Ocean Compassionate Care Association, Greenpeace, seven Taiwan-wide vegan e-commerce platforms and artists and musicians such as actor Yin Chao-te. By working together, they collected 1,000 boxes of supplies consisting entirely of healthy and high-quality vegan products.
The boxes, with a market value of nearly NT$2,000 each, are being given to disadvantaged households in Nantou county and food banks in six townships along the Wusi River, Renai, Yuchih, Puli, Guosing, Caotun and Jhongliao, to help families who are in real need and promote a vegan diet that can save energy, cut carbon emissions and care for our planet.
Photo: Tung Chen-kuo, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者佟振國
(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)
「無肉市集」是集結全台各地知名的蔬食攤商，透過多元活動之舉辦，推廣環保健康飲食，去年十二月首度在「埔里秋季花卉展」舉辦活動，一連兩天，也與埔里鄉親結緣。今年上半年由於疫情影響，不少當地民眾工作、生計受衝擊，尤其無法請領政府補助的弱勢邊緣戶也需要各界的關懷。
透過南投縣議員陳宜君與埔里在地業者許惠雯等人聯繫，「無肉市集」結合中華藍海慈心關懷協會、綠色和平組織、全台七個蔬食電商平台，以及演員尹昭德等多名藝人、音樂人共同獻愛心，募集到一千份愛心物資箱，都是健康優質的蔬食產品。
Photo courtesy of Yankee Yang 照片：楊子儀提供
愛心物資箱每份市價近兩千元，送給南投縣內弱勢邊緣戶，以及烏溪沿線包括仁愛、魚池、埔里、國姓、草屯、中寮六個鄉鎮的食物銀行，希望除了幫助真正需要的家庭，也盼推廣蔬食，進一步節能減碳愛地球。
（自由時報記者佟振國）
A vegetarian is someone who does not eat meat. Vegans are strict vegetarians who avoid eating or using anything that is produced by exploiting animals, such as eggs, milk, butter, cheese, honey, leather and fur.
