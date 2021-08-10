A: Xiaoming, are you ready? We’re about to go! Don’t forget your swimming goggles and swimming cap.
B: I’m wearing my swimsuit, so when we get to the swimming pool I won’t need to go to the changing room, I can just take my clothes off and get into the water.
A: OK. I tend to change into my swim trunks when I get there. I’ve got the swim ring and kickboard.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Eh? Aren’t you going to bring the car around?
A: We’ll walk there, it will warm up the muscles. The last time I went swimming I got muscle cramps, I thought I was going to drown. Luckily, there was a lifeguard there.
B: Hmm, last time we were lazy, we got into the water without doing any warm-up exercises.
A: 小明，你準備好了沒？我們要出發了！不要忘記帶蛙鏡和泳帽。
B: 我在穿游泳衣，這樣到游泳池以後不用去更衣室，外衣一脫就可以下水。
A: OK。我比較習慣到那裡再換泳褲。游泳圈和浮板我已經拿了。
B: 咦？你怎麼沒開車出來？
A: 我們用走的去，可以順便熱身。上次我游到一半抽筋，感覺就要溺水了！幸好救生員就在旁邊。
B: 嗯，上次我們偷懶，沒做暖身操就下水。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Wear (clothes)
Wear refers to the state of having an item of clothing on your body; it does not refer to the action of putting that item on.
It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (5/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（五） A: OK, if you don’t want to take up a musical instrument, and you don’t want to travel or go on long hikes, perhaps do something that will cultivate your mind: something more cerebral. B: You’re right, and I know you only have my best interests at heart. A: So, are you going to read? Study philosophy? Delve into the mysteries of advanced math? B: I have decided to think very, very deeply. I will spend my time cogitating, meditating on the meaning of life, pondering the world’s profundities and ruminating on humankind’s most intractable problems. And I’m going to do it like
It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (3/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（三） A: I know somebody who made her money by the time she was 45, and she opted for early retirement. B: I would love to have done that. I think I was in the wrong profession. A: She didn’t sit on her hands, though. She traveled the world, spending long periods in developing countries and volunteering to help local communities. B: I feed the cats in my neighborhood. I know it’s not the same thing, but every little bit helps. And I don’t have to travel long distances to do it. A: You’re not getting into the spirit of this. A: 我認識一個人，她到四十五歲的時候就已經賺夠了錢，所以就選擇提早退休。 B: 真希望我也可以這樣。我想我是入錯了行。 A: 她也沒閒著。她去環遊世界，花很長的時間在開發中國家做志工，幫助當地的社區。 B: 我是去餵附近的流浪貓。我知道這不能相提並論，可是多少也做了點貢獻嘛。而且做善事我也不想跑個大老遠。 A:
Twenty-six-year-old “Jung Ko,” the alpha male of the Formosan rock macaque troop inTaipei Zoo’s Formosan Animal Area, passed away at the end of last month after nearly 20 years at the zoo. Zookeepers decided to put the venerable macaque to sleep due to his deteriorating health. Jung Ko’s passing has left the troop without an alpha male and it is as yet unclear who will come out top as the troop reorders its social hierarchy. The Formosan rock macaque is Taiwan’s only endemic primate. They are social animals and each troop is mostly composed of females who have a blood