He looks just like a flying fish (2/5) 真是名副其實的飛魚啊 （二）

A: Xiaoming, are you ready? We’re about to go! Don’t forget your swimming goggles and swimming cap.

B: I’m wearing my swimsuit, so when we get to the swimming pool I won’t need to go to the changing room, I can just take my clothes off and get into the water.

A: OK. I tend to change into my swim trunks when I get there. I’ve got the swim ring and kickboard.

Children playing in a swimming pool. 在游泳池中嬉戲的孩童。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Eh? Aren’t you going to bring the car around?

A: We’ll walk there, it will warm up the muscles. The last time I went swimming I got muscle cramps, I thought I was going to drown. Luckily, there was a lifeguard there.

B: Hmm, last time we were lazy, we got into the water without doing any warm-up exercises.

A: 小明，你準備好了沒？我們要出發了！不要忘記帶蛙鏡和泳帽。

B: 我在穿游泳衣，這樣到游泳池以後不用去更衣室，外衣一脫就可以下水。

A: OK。我比較習慣到那裡再換泳褲。游泳圈和浮板我已經拿了。

B: 咦？你怎麼沒開車出來？

A: 我們用走的去，可以順便熱身。上次我游到一半抽筋，感覺就要溺水了！幸好救生員就在旁邊。

B: 嗯，上次我們偷懶，沒做暖身操就下水。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)