A: Coach, I really don’t want to put my head under water, I’m frightened the water will get up my nose!
B: See this glass in my hand? If I turn it upside down and push it down onto the surface of the water, does the water go in?
A: No. Even though the glass is in the water, no water is getting in, it’s full of air!
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: That’s right, and when you submerge yourself under the water, the water won’t rush into your nose, so long as you don’t inhale.
A: It makes perfect sense, but I’m hopeless at swimming; I have a mental block about it.
B: There’s another way. Try exhaling as you go under water: I guarantee you won’t get any water in your nose.
A: 教練，我真的不敢把頭埋到水裡，我好怕水跑到鼻子裡喔！
B: 你看我手上的玻璃杯，我把它倒過來往水面壓下去，你看，裡面有水嗎？
A: 沒有耶，雖然杯子在水裡，可是裡面沒有進水，都是空氣！
B: 這就對了，所以你潛到水裡，水不會跑進鼻子，只要你不要吸氣。
A: 蠻有道理的，可是我這個旱鴨子還是有心理障礙。
B: 還有另外一個方法，就是你潛到水裡的時候一邊呼氣，保證你不會把水吸進來。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
There’s a difference between “I don’t really want…” and “I really don’t want…”: the former denotes lack of enthusiasm, the latter suggests clear dislike for, or even fear of, an idea.
