SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

He looks just like a flying fish (1/5) 真是名副其實的飛魚啊 （一）

A: Coach, I really don’t want to put my head under water, I’m frightened the water will get up my nose!

B: See this glass in my hand? If I turn it upside down and push it down onto the surface of the water, does the water go in?

A: No. Even though the glass is in the water, no water is getting in, it’s full of air!

Holding your breath under water. 在水中閉氣。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: That’s right, and when you submerge yourself under the water, the water won’t rush into your nose, so long as you don’t inhale.

A: It makes perfect sense, but I’m hopeless at swimming; I have a mental block about it.

B: There’s another way. Try exhaling as you go under water: I guarantee you won’t get any water in your nose.

A: 教練，我真的不敢把頭埋到水裡，我好怕水跑到鼻子裡喔！

B: 你看我手上的玻璃杯，我把它倒過來往水面壓下去，你看，裡面有水嗎？

A: 沒有耶，雖然杯子在水裡，可是裡面沒有進水，都是空氣！

B: 這就對了，所以你潛到水裡，水不會跑進鼻子，只要你不要吸氣。

A: 蠻有道理的，可是我這個旱鴨子還是有心理障礙。

B: 還有另外一個方法，就是你潛到水裡的時候一邊呼氣，保證你不會把水吸進來。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)