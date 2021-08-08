After 20 years at the top of the tree, Taipei Zoo’s alpha male macaque passes away aged 26 當猴王二十年「心力交瘁」 台北市動物園「榮哥」人道離世

Twenty-six-year-old “Jung Ko,” the alpha male of the Formosan rock macaque troop inTaipei Zoo’s Formosan Animal Area, passed away at the end of last month after nearly 20 years at the zoo. Zookeepers decided to put the venerable macaque to sleep due to his deteriorating health. Jung Ko’s passing has left the troop without an alpha male and it is as yet unclear who will come out top as the troop reorders its social hierarchy.

The Formosan rock macaque is Taiwan’s only endemic primate. They are social animals and each troop is mostly composed of females who have a blood relationship with each other and males who have gained the approval of a female. The social structure of Formosan rock macaque troops places a great deal of importance on social status. The macaques will typically engage in a contest of strength and a negotiation phase, with the physically strongest becoming the leader of the group as either the alpha male or alpha female. The alpha male or alpha female within the troop enjoys priority rights for foraged food and mating, but also shoulders the burden of protecting the troop, resolving disputes and watching over infant macaques, in addition to other important tasks.

Before his death, Jung Ko for 20 years held the position of alpha male within the Formosan rock macaque troop at Taipei Zoo, but his health began to deteriorate severely in the second half of last month, to the extent that he was no longer able to eat or look after himself on his own. Unable to detect a specific medical condition, a vet at the zoo surmised that, following two decades as the troop’s alpha male, dealing with a multitude of problems every day eventually took its toll on Jung Ko’s physical and mental health. Since macaques are social animals, the zoo’s medical team worried that if Jung Ko was excluded by other members of the troop due to his poor health, this might deal a psychological blow to him. Furthermore, no longer able to independently take care of himself, Jung Ko could be ravaged by mosquitoes and other parasites. Founded on concern for the animal’s welfare, vets, zookeepers and other professionals arrived at a consensus and Jung Ko was humanely put to sleep on Tuesday last week.

Formosan rock macaque and alpha male of his troop “Jung Ko” is pictured at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. 圖為台北市立動物園擔任「核心雄猴」的台灣獼猴「榮哥」，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

Veteran zookeeper Chen Chin-ming, who has looked after the zoo’s Formosan rock macaques for many years, said he saw Jung Ko gradually grow from an infant into a mature adult and progress to become the troop’s alpha male. Chen said he and Jung Ko developed a deep bond of mutual trust and tacit understanding over the years, and that whenever the zoo held an educational event with the macaques, Jung Ko was always very cooperative and was the zookeepers’ best partner. Chen added that he is extremely grateful for Jung Ko’s companionship and friendship over the years and trusts that Jung Ko will have left many visitors to the zoo with happy smiles and warm memories.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

台北市立動物園高齡二十六歲的台灣獼猴「榮哥」，在台灣動物區猴島擔任「核心雄猴」近二十個年頭，七月底因為身體不佳，園方決定採人道方式讓牠離世。猴島目前的社會階級仍在重新建立當中，新任核心雄猴尚未出爐。

Formosan rock macaques relax by a pond at Taipei Zoo in an undated photograph. 台灣獼猴於台北市立動物園的水池旁邊放鬆，拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo 照片：台北市立動物園提供

台灣獼猴是台灣唯一原生的靈長類，牠們是群居動物，族群多由具有血緣關係的雌猴、獲得雌猴認可的雄猴組成。獼猴的社會結構重視身分位階，獼猴們平時會進行較勁、磨合，最後由體能狀況佳的獼猴勝出成為領導團體的核心猴。擔任核心雄猴或核心雌猴的個體，享有覓食和交配的優先權，同時肩負保衛猴群、調解紛爭和看護幼猴等重責大任。

「榮哥」擔任動物園核心雄猴近二十年，卻在七月下旬體力嚴重衰退、甚至無法進食、自理生活，獸醫也未檢查出特別病因，推測是長期擔任核心雄猴，每天要處理眾多事情，因此體力、心力都消耗快。由於台灣獼猴是群居動物，榮哥若因健康狀況被單獨隔開來，對心理、精神方面都不好，無法自理也可能造成蚊蟲叮咬、寄生問題，動物園基於動物福祉，在與獸醫、保育員等人討論後取得共識，因此在上週二透過人道處理讓榮哥離世。

長期照養台灣獼猴的資深保育員陳進明，從榮哥出生後就看著牠逐漸成長茁壯，成為猴群中的核心雄猴，他們彼此信任、默契十足，每當辦理台灣獼猴的教育推廣活動時，榮哥就是保育員最好的搭檔。陳進明除非常感謝榮哥過去的陪伴和付出，也相信榮哥曾讓許多遊客留下歡笑與溫馨的回憶。

（自由時報蔡思培）