Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
Pnoto: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報林正堃
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報林正堃
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
The 2,500-tonne structure of the old Kaohsiung Station began its journey home on July 26. According to the plan, it will be moved 62.66m in two months. On the first day of the process, it was moved 70cm north without a hitch. It is expected to reach the central axis of the new Kaohsiung Station by Sept. 26. The old Kaohsiung Station, built in 1941 during the Japanese colonial period as part of the great Kaohsiung urban plan, was then called the New Kaohsiung Station. The style of the station’s main structure is an example of Japanese-Western style architecture. The design
It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (2/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（二） A: You can’t spend your entire retirement vegging out. Your brain will turn to mush. Your muscles will atrophy. B: It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to. A: You’ll get bored. You’ll need to find something to occupy your time and your mind. B: I did think about taking up the cello, actually. When I was 17, I knew someone who had started practicing the cello when she was 60, and six years later she was playing in the local orchestra. A: See? There’s no limit to what you can do if you set your mind
A: Congratulations on your imminent retirement! Have you given much thought to how you want to spend your new-found freedom? B: I’ve been researching it and have discovered a wonderful new pastime that I think suits me down to the ground. I’ve been practicing. Look. A: But you’re just sitting there doing nothing, with your feet on the desk and your arms behind your head. B: That’s right. It’s called “vegging out,” apparently, and the great thing is, you can do it anywhere: on the balcony, watching the TV, waiting for the laundry to finish… A: 恭喜你快退休了！你想好要怎麼好好利用這新的自由了嗎？ B: 我已經在找了，而且發現了一個很棒的消遣娛樂，非常適合我。我已經在練習了。你看！ A:
It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (3/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（三） A: I know somebody who made her money by the time she was 45, and she opted for early retirement. B: I would love to have done that. I think I was in the wrong profession. A: She didn’t sit on her hands, though. She traveled the world, spending long periods in developing countries and volunteering to help local communities. B: I feed the cats in my neighborhood. I know it’s not the same thing, but every little bit helps. And I don’t have to travel long distances to do it. A: You’re not getting into the spirit of this. A: 我認識一個人，她到四十五歲的時候就已經賺夠了錢，所以就選擇提早退休。 B: 真希望我也可以這樣。我想我是入錯了行。 A: 她也沒閒著。她去環遊世界，花很長的時間在開發中國家做志工，幫助當地的社區。 B: 我是去餵附近的流浪貓。我知道這不能相提並論，可是多少也做了點貢獻嘛。而且做善事我也不想跑個大老遠。 A: