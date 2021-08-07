SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (2/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（二） A: You can’t spend your entire retirement vegging out. Your brain will turn to mush. Your muscles will atrophy. B: It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to. A: You’ll get bored. You’ll need to find something to occupy your time and your mind. B: I did think about taking up the cello, actually. When I was 17, I knew someone who had started practicing the cello when she was 60, and six years later she was playing in the local orchestra. A: See? There’s no limit to what you can do if you set your mind