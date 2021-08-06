SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (5/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（五）

A: OK, if you don’t want to take up a musical instrument, and you don’t want to travel or go on long hikes, perhaps do something that will cultivate your mind: something more cerebral.

B: You’re right, and I know you only have my best interests at heart.

A: So, are you going to read? Study philosophy? Delve into the mysteries of advanced math?

A statue of a pensive woman, in profile. 沈思的女子雕像側面。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I have decided to think very, very deeply. I will spend my time cogitating, meditating on the meaning of life, pondering the world’s profundities and ruminating on humankind’s most intractable problems. And I’m going to do it like this, look.

A: But you’re just sitting there with your feet on the desk and your arms behind your head.

A: OK，如果你不想要學樂器，也不想去旅行或長途健行，那或許可以做點修身養性的事：一些比較需要動腦筋的事。

B: 你說得對。我知道你最替我著想了！

A: 那你會去看書嗎？研究一下哲學？埋首在高等數學的奧妙中？

B: 我已經決定要做一些非常、非常深刻的思考。我會花時間好好思考和冥想生命的意義，沈思世界的奧義，反芻人類所面臨最棘手的問題。而且我會這樣做，你看！

A: 可是你只是坐在那裡，把腳蹺到桌子上，而且把兩手放在後腦勺啊！

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)