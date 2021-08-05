A: It’s important to find something to do in your retirement. Look, I have an app on my phone that tells you of all the hiking routes in your area. You’d be surprised how easy it is to get up into the hills from the city.
B: You’d be surprised how easy it would be to just stay indoors. You might have big plans for your retirement, but I’m quite happy doing my own thing at home.
A: I’m just worried about you. You have the rest of your life waiting for you. You should cherish every last minute that you have.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
A: 退休以後找點事做是很重要的。你看，我手機有這個應用程式，告訴你附近所有的爬山路線。你會很驚訝從城市到山上是多?容易。
B: 你也會很驚訝要待在家裡是多麼容易。或許你有偉大的退休規畫，可是我還蠻樂意待在家做自己的事。
A: 我只是擔心你。你有後半輩子等著你，你應該好好珍惜每一分鐘。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
“Doing my own thing”
Doing whatever I want to do, without any pressure from anybody else about what I should do or when I should do it.
