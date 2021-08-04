Prince’s music lives on with new album release 已故王子推出新專輯 音樂傳奇延續

Five years after his untimely passing, legendary singer Prince’s estate released a new record from his music vault on Saturday last week — the first never-before-heard album since his death. The new record, “Welcome 2 America,” is a 12-track album finished in 2010 but shelved for unknown reasons in the vault at Prince’s studio Paisley Park near Minneapolis.

Prince died at 57 on April 21, 2016 following an accidental fentanyl overdose. According to AFP, the album offers a window into social struggles at today’s US, exploring themes of racism, political division, technology and disinformation. “Melding urgent lyricism with languorous funk, the pop shapeshifter Prince sings of America as the land of the free/home of the slave,” the agency wrote.

Prince was an activist for the empowerment of black people in the music industry and beyond. From the album, he seemed to have long prophesied about the eruption of various social problems, such as the movement caused by the killing of George Floyd in his beloved home city Minneapolis last year.

Prince’s album covers are on display at his studio Paisley Park in Minnesota on June 30. 歌手王子的專輯封面，佈置在他的工作室「派斯利公園」，六月三十日攝於明尼亞波利斯。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

傳奇歌手王子英年早逝五年後，他的遺產管理公司就在上週六，發行了一張存放在他的音樂儲藏室的新唱片——這也是他猝逝以來首張從未曝光的音樂專輯。王子的新專輯《歡迎來到美國》包含十二首新歌，於二○一○年完成後，卻因不明原因，深藏在他位於明尼亞波利斯附近的住宅兼工作室「派斯利公園」儲藏室。

王子因服用過量鴉片類止痛藥「吩坦尼」，於二○一○年四月二十一日意外身亡，享年五十七歲。據法新社報導，這張專輯能讓人們一窺當今美國的社會困境，探討種族歧視、政治分立、科技和假訊息等議題。該新聞社寫道：「百變的流行歌手王子，將急切的歌詞與慵懶的放克曲風融為一體，唱出美國是個自由之地，也是個奴隸之家。」

王子是名行動主義者，在音樂圈內外皆大力提倡黑人的權利。而透過該專輯，他彷彿早就預知了各種社會問題終將會爆發。例如去年因喬治佛洛伊德之死而引發的運動，就發生在他心愛的家鄉明尼亞波利斯。

（台北時報張聖恩）