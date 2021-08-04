SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (3/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（三）

A: I know somebody who made her money by the time she was 45, and she opted for early retirement.

B: I would love to have done that. I think I was in the wrong profession.

A: She didn’t sit on her hands, though. She traveled the world, spending long periods in developing countries and volunteering to help local communities.

A volunteer plays with a child. 志工陪小孩玩耍。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I feed the cats in my neighborhood. I know it’s not the same thing, but every little bit helps. And I don’t have to travel long distances to do it.

A: You’re not getting into the spirit of this.

A: 我認識一個人，她到四十五歲的時候就已經賺夠了錢，所以就選擇提早退休。

B: 真希望我也可以這樣。我想我是入錯了行。

A: 她也沒閒著。她去環遊世界，花很長的時間在開發中國家做志工，幫助當地的社區。

B: 我是去餵附近的流浪貓。我知道這不能相提並論，可是多少也做了點貢獻嘛。而且做善事我也不想跑個大老遠。

A: 你並沒有認真看待這件事。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.