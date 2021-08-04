A: I know somebody who made her money by the time she was 45, and she opted for early retirement.
B: I would love to have done that. I think I was in the wrong profession.
A: She didn’t sit on her hands, though. She traveled the world, spending long periods in developing countries and volunteering to help local communities.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I feed the cats in my neighborhood. I know it’s not the same thing, but every little bit helps. And I don’t have to travel long distances to do it.
A: You’re not getting into the spirit of this.
A: 我認識一個人，她到四十五歲的時候就已經賺夠了錢，所以就選擇提早退休。
B: 真希望我也可以這樣。我想我是入錯了行。
A: 她也沒閒著。她去環遊世界，花很長的時間在開發中國家做志工，幫助當地的社區。
B: 我是去餵附近的流浪貓。我知道這不能相提並論，可是多少也做了點貢獻嘛。而且做善事我也不想跑個大老遠。
A: 你並沒有認真看待這件事。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Sit on your hands
To refrain from acting, intervening or helping when you should. It can also mean to be idle.
The 2,500-tonne structure of the old Kaohsiung Station began its journey home on July 26. According to the plan, it will be moved 62.66m in two months. On the first day of the process, it was moved 70cm north without a hitch. It is expected to reach the central axis of the new Kaohsiung Station by Sept. 26. The old Kaohsiung Station, built in 1941 during the Japanese colonial period as part of the great Kaohsiung urban plan, was then called the New Kaohsiung Station. The style of the station’s main structure is an example of Japanese-Western style architecture. The design
It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (2/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（二） A: You can’t spend your entire retirement vegging out. Your brain will turn to mush. Your muscles will atrophy. B: It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to. A: You’ll get bored. You’ll need to find something to occupy your time and your mind. B: I did think about taking up the cello, actually. When I was 17, I knew someone who had started practicing the cello when she was 60, and six years later she was playing in the local orchestra. A: See? There’s no limit to what you can do if you set your mind
Would banana skins be considered kitchen waste? (5/5) 那香蕉皮算不算廚餘？（五） A: Listen, the garbage truck’s coming, quick! B: Wow, it’s time for the Taiwanese most important evening social ritual! As soon as you hear The Maiden’s Prayer, it’s like someone’s pushed a button, you get all flustered, grab all the garbage bags and rush out of the door as if your life depended on it. A: Ha ha. When in Rome… Hey, look, she seems to be the one who just moved in. And she’s rather well dressed. B: Yeah, not like us, standing here in our flip-flops and shorts, the standard get-up. A: Well, I once had