SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to (2/5) 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！（二）

A: You can’t spend your entire retirement vegging out. Your brain will turn to mush. Your muscles will atrophy.

B: It’s my retirement, and I’ll veg if I want to.

A: You’ll get bored. You’ll need to find something to occupy your time and your mind.

Playing the cello in relaxing surroundings. 在悠閒的環境中拉著大提琴。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I did think about taking up the cello, actually. When I was 17, I knew someone who had started practicing the cello when she was 60, and six years later she was playing in the local orchestra.

A: See? There’s no limit to what you can do if you set your mind to it. Age is just a number, after all.

B: Yeah, but I decided against it.

A: 你退休不能都一直在耍廢啦！你的腦袋會變成漿糊，肌肉會萎縮。

B: 這是我的退休生活，我愛怎麼耍廢就怎麼耍廢！

A: 你會覺得很無聊啦！你要找點事情做，讓你的時間和頭腦有東西可以忙。

B: 其實我考慮過學大提琴。我十七歲的時候認識了一個人，知道她在六十歲才開始練大提琴，六年以後，她就在當地的交響樂團演奏了。

A: 你看吧，如果你想做，沒什麼是辦不到的。年齡畢竟只是個數字。

B: 對呀，可是我決定不學大提琴了。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.