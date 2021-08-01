Tainan vaccination center serenades ‘punters’ with cello quartet 許石音樂圖書館施打站 加碼大提琴四重奏

As part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program, Tainan has established a succession of idiosyncratic vaccination stations, including Tainan Art Museum and Tainan Metropolitan Park, where Chimei Museum is located. On Monday, the baton was passed from these quirky locations to Hsu Shih Music Library and Soulangh Cultural Park. Hsu Shih Music Library upped the ante, arranging for a cello quartet to serenade members of the public while they received their jabs.

Hsu Shih Music Library has the capacity to vaccinate 500 people per day, while another of the city’s popular public libraries, Yongkang District Library, also opened as a vaccination center on Monday and Tuesday. Another unique location is the city’s Gold Coast ARK scenic area, which hosted the city’s first nighttime vaccination station on Tuesday and Wednesday. Health officials also plan to open vaccination stations in temples to allow the city’s residents to be “watched over by the gods” while getting their vaccinations.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che headed over to Hsu Shih Music Library on Monday morning to inspect the vaccination effort. Huang said the library’s namesake, Hsu Shih, was a composer of popular music during the 1950s, as well as a collector of folk music and a record producer.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che, center, poses for a photograph with cellists at Hsu Shih Music Library on Monday. 台南市長黃偉哲（中）與大提琴家本週一在許石音樂圖書館合照。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government 照片：台南市政府提供

Huang added that since the average age of those registered to take the vaccine on Monday was 51 years old, this indicates that many people may not be familiar with Hsu’s oeuvre. However, Hsu’s most representative works — Reminiscences of Anping and Wind and Rain Nocturne — will be recognizable by ear to many, even if they cannot place the name of the composer, said Huang. Huang hopes that using distinctive locations for vaccination centers across the city will help Tainan residents appreciate their local history and culture while getting inoculated against COVID-19.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

全國各縣市都在努力拚疫苗，台南特色疫苗施打站陸續開打。繼台南市美術館、奇美博物館所在的台南都會公園之後，許石音樂圖書館及蕭[土龍]文化園區本週一也接力提供服務，許石音樂圖書館並加碼大提琴四重奏，讓民眾在樂音陪伴下接種疫苗。

A health worker vaccinates a member of the public at a vaccination center inside Hsu Shih Music Library on Monday in Tainan. 一位醫療人員本週一於台南市許石音樂圖書館施打站為民眾施打疫苗。 Photo courtesy of Tainan City Government 照片：台南市政府提供

許石音樂圖書館共提供單日五百個施打名額，新興打卡熱門景點台南市立圖書館永康新總館於週一、二兩天加入服務，第一個提供夜間施打的黃金海岸方舟施打站，則於週一、二兩天提供施打，後續還將在宮廟設置特色施打站，讓民眾可以在神明的看顧下接種疫苗。

台南市長黃偉哲週一上午前往許石音樂圖書館視察疫苗施打情形，黃偉哲說，許石是五十年代台灣的流行樂創作家，也是民歌採集及唱片製作者。

黃偉哲表示，以預約週一接種疫苗的市民平均年齡五十一歲來看，許多人可能對許石不甚熟悉，但對許石的代表作《安平追想曲》、《風雨夜曲》應該耳熟能詳，希望藉由特色施打站，讓市民在打疫苗的同時，也能更了解台南的歷史文化。

（自由時報劉婉君）