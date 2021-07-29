SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Would banana skins be considered kitchen waste? (4/5) 那香蕉皮算不算廚餘？（四）

A: Ah, I forgot the kitchen waste, it’s still in the refrigerator. I’ll go and get it.

B: It’s a good idea to put the kitchen scraps into the refrigerator, it stops them from going bad or giving off a smell. You have to be careful it doesn’t contaminate the other food in there, though.

A: Actually, when you throw away the cooking leftovers, you still need to sort it into scraps for pig feed and scraps to be used for compost.

Workers operate equipment at a kitchen waste processing plant. After processing, the waste can be directly tipped into fields to be used as fertilizer. 工人在廚餘處理廠操作設備，處理後的廚餘可直接倒入農田當肥料再利用。 Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者洪美秀

B: Damn, that’s a bit complicated, isn’t it? So, would banana skins be considered kitchen waste? If so, what kind? Can pigs eat them?

A: When I lived in the south before, banana skins and all fruit peelings were considered compost, but a little while ago here a refuse collector told me that fruit peelings could be put in with the normal garbage, because there are no compost processing plants in this area.

A: 啊，我忘了廚餘，還在冰箱裡，我去拿出來。

B: 廚餘放冰箱倒是個好辦法，才不容易腐壞發臭，不過小心別污染了其他食物。

A: 其實丟廚餘的時候還分類呢，有一種是可以餵豬，另外一種是用來堆肥。

B: 天哪，這太複雜了吧？那香蕉皮算不算廚餘？如果算的話，屬於哪一種？豬會吃嗎？

A: 我以前住南部的時候香蕉皮和其他果皮算是堆肥的廚餘，可是前陣子這裡的清潔隊員跟我說，就把果皮當一般垃圾丟掉就好，因為這附近沒有處理堆肥的設施。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.