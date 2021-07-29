A: Ah, I forgot the kitchen waste, it’s still in the refrigerator. I’ll go and get it.
B: It’s a good idea to put the kitchen scraps into the refrigerator, it stops them from going bad or giving off a smell. You have to be careful it doesn’t contaminate the other food in there, though.
A: Actually, when you throw away the cooking leftovers, you still need to sort it into scraps for pig feed and scraps to be used for compost.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者洪美秀
B: Damn, that’s a bit complicated, isn’t it? So, would banana skins be considered kitchen waste? If so, what kind? Can pigs eat them?
A: When I lived in the south before, banana skins and all fruit peelings were considered compost, but a little while ago here a refuse collector told me that fruit peelings could be put in with the normal garbage, because there are no compost processing plants in this area.
A: 啊，我忘了廚餘，還在冰箱裡，我去拿出來。
B: 廚餘放冰箱倒是個好辦法，才不容易腐壞發臭，不過小心別污染了其他食物。
A: 其實丟廚餘的時候還分類呢，有一種是可以餵豬，另外一種是用來堆肥。
B: 天哪，這太複雜了吧？那香蕉皮算不算廚餘？如果算的話，屬於哪一種？豬會吃嗎？
A: 我以前住南部的時候香蕉皮和其他果皮算是堆肥的廚餘，可是前陣子這裡的清潔隊員跟我說，就把果皮當一般垃圾丟掉就好，因為這附近沒有處理堆肥的設施。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Peel or peelings
Fruit peel is the skin of the fruit, when removed and considered useful, such as with lemon peel in baking. Peelings, on the other hand, are the unwanted pieces of fruit or vegetable skin that have been removed, and are to be discarded.
