Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics is finally taking place between this Friday and Aug. 8. The 68-member Taiwan team is set to take part in 18 sports, including archery, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, dressage, golf, gymnastics, judo, karate, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, track and field and weightlifting.
Taiwan only won one gold and two bronze medals at the Rio Olympics. Although a forecast of medals is difficult since the pandemic has disrupted qualifying events and training, Taiwan is expected to get five to 10 medals. Some top athletes — such as weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun, gymnast Lee Chih-kai and badminton player Tai Tzu-ying — are all strong contenders for golds.
Over 11,000 athletes from 206 nations and territories will attend the Tokyo Olympics. According to AP, the pressure to hold the Olympic Games during the pandemic is largely financial for the International Olympic Committee (IOC): cancellation could cost the IOC about US$3 to US$4 billion (NT$84 to NT$112 billion) in broadcast rights income.
Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office 照片：總統府提供
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
因武漢肺炎（新冠病毒，COVID-19）而延期的東京奧運，終於將在本週五開幕，比賽至八月八日閉幕。本屆台灣代表隊將派出六十 八名選手，參加十八種體育競賽，包括射箭、羽球、拳擊、輕艇、自由車、馬術、高爾夫、體操、柔道、空手道、划船、射擊、游泳、桌球、跆拳道、網球、田徑、舉重。
台灣隊在上一屆的里約奧運只奪下一金二銅，因疫情打亂了資格賽和選手訓練活動，這一屆的獎牌估算變得較困難，不過台灣仍有希望取得五至十面獎牌。幾位頂尖好手——像是舉重女神郭婞淳、鞍馬王子李智凱、羽球球后戴資穎——都是奪金的熱門人選。
來自全球二○六個國家或地區、超過一萬一千名選手，將參與這次東奧盛會。據美聯社報導，國際奧委會（IOC）主要因財務壓力而決定在疫情下辦奧運，如果東奧停辦，IOC將損失約三十至四十億美元（約八百至一千一百二十億台幣）的轉播權利金。
（台北時報張聖恩）
A: Do you think it’s better to buy ground coffee or to buy coffee beans and grind them yourself at home? B: It depends on what you want. Ground coffee is more convenient and less time consuming, but it can get damp easily; coffee beans have a longer shelf life, you can just grind as much as you need at any one time and you can also adjust the grain size, depending on the situation. A: What difference does grain size make? B: If you are hand-pouring drip coffee using filter papers, finer grain is better; if you’re using this French press, then
The former residence of influential physician Mao Chao-chuan, an 85-year-old house located in Tainan’s Lioujia District, has recently undergone a two-year restoration to transform it into the “Chuan Residence 1936 Youth Co-creativity Base.” As well as being run by local youth, the building will serve the local community as a heritage museum and library, and as an exhibition and performance space for local arts and culture. Mao’s father, Mao Wei-lin, was the head of what was then Lioujia Village during the Japanese colonial era. After attaining a medical degree in Japan, Mao Chao-chuan returned to Lioujia Village to practise medicine and
I take my coffee black (4/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（四） A: You have some foam on your lip, do you want to wipe it off? B: Oh, thanks. Therein lies the joy of drinking cappuccinos. A: Your coffee machine has a steam hose for making foam, so you can do all kinds of things, even latte art! B: Yep, I’ve put in a lot of practice. I used to be really into my latte art, I even took classes in it, I could make all kinds of designs: hearts, bears, cats, roses… A: Really? That’s pretty impressive. Will you teach me? A: 你嘴唇上有奶泡，要不要擦一下？ B: 喔，謝謝。喝卡布奇諾就是這麼過癮！ A: 你這咖啡機有蒸氣管可以打奶泡，可以做出的咖啡就更多樣了，還可以拉花！ B: 對呀，我練了好久喔！以前好迷拉花，還特別去學，什麼心形的、小熊、小貓、玫瑰花這些圖案都會做。 A:
What are we going to do with them all? (1/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（一） A: I’ve just got a phone call from downstairs. We’ve received a delivery of mangoes, a gift from management. B: Fantastic. Mangoes are the king of all fruits. How many boxes? A: They said 25. That’s over 200 mangoes. We have a reduced staff, now that most people are working from home. What are we going to do with them all? B: Well, we can’t keep them in the office overnight. They might go bad, and the fragrance will attract rodents. What shall we do? A: 樓下打電話來說，說有一批芒果送來，是公司要給我們的。 B: 太棒了。芒果是水果之王。有幾箱啊？ A: 他們說有二十五箱。這樣就有超過兩百顆芒果耶。我們現在縮減上班人力，大部分的人都在家上班。這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？ B: 嗯，我們不能把芒果放在辦公室整晚，可能會壞掉，而且香味會把老鼠引來。該怎麼辦才好呢？ (Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)