A: I have another idea about the mangoes. There’s no way the reduced staff will take them all away. Why don’t we set up a stall on the street outside and sell some of them?
B: Are you crazy? There’s so much about that idea that is wrong. It’s not morally right, and I’m pretty certain it’s not legal.
A: We could just give them away for free, but ask for a small donation to pay for a cup of coffee for us.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Will you put those mangoes back in the box? They’re not for you.
A: Where’s your entrepreneurial spirit?
A: 要怎麼處理那些芒果，我還有一個點子。來上班的人變少了，沒辦法把這些芒果都拿完，那我們為什麼不到外面街上擺個攤，去賣掉一些？
B: 你瘋了嗎？你這鬼主意說多爛就有多爛。這不但不道德，而且我很確定還不合法。
A: 我們可以用送的啊，但是叫他們捐點小錢，讓我們可以買杯咖啡。
B: 你把這些芒果放回箱子裡好嗎？那不是給你的。
A: 你的創業家精神到哪裡去了？
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“Will you put…”
The modal “will” is used here as an imperative, and in this case also expresses a certain amount of impatience and exasperation. The speaker is clearly irritated.
