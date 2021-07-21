SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

What are we going to do with them all? (3/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（三）

A: I have another idea about the mangoes. There’s no way the reduced staff will take them all away. Why don’t we set up a stall on the street outside and sell some of them?

B: Are you crazy? There’s so much about that idea that is wrong. It’s not morally right, and I’m pretty certain it’s not legal.

A: We could just give them away for free, but ask for a small donation to pay for a cup of coffee for us.

Mangoes in a market stall. 市場攤位上的芒果。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Will you put those mangoes back in the box? They’re not for you.

A: Where’s your entrepreneurial spirit?

A: 要怎麼處理那些芒果，我還有一個點子。來上班的人變少了，沒辦法把這些芒果都拿完，那我們為什麼不到外面街上擺個攤，去賣掉一些？

B: 你瘋了嗎？你這鬼主意說多爛就有多爛。這不但不道德，而且我很確定還不合法。

A: 我們可以用送的啊，但是叫他們捐點小錢，讓我們可以買杯咖啡。

B: 你把這些芒果放回箱子裡好嗎？那不是給你的。

A: 你的創業家精神到哪裡去了？

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.