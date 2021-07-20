SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are we going to do with them all? (2/5) 這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？（二）

A: Management was generous to send us all these mangoes, but we can’t eat them all. I suppose we could give some to other departments, but it does seem a shame…

B: Every department is getting 25 boxes. We’ll just have to share them around our office.

A: I volunteer to take them all home myself. I’ll set up a small temporary assembly line in my kitchen. I’ll make mango salad, mango curry, mango chutney, mango ice cream, mango cheesecake, mango pickle…

A chef prepares to cut into a mango. 廚師準備將芒果切開。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Don’t be such a glutton. Management gave them to the office, not to you. Put up a sign saying “free mangoes, take as many as you can, everything must go before the end of the day.”

A: 公司送這麼多芒果給我們，真的很慷慨，可是我們吃不了那麼多。或許我們可以送一點給其他部門，不過這樣好像有點可惜。

B: 每個部門都收到二十五箱。我們在辦公室分一分就好了。

A: 我可以把它們都帶回家。我會在廚房組一個臨時小型生產線，做芒果沙拉、芒果咖哩、芒果印度甜酸醬、芒果冰淇淋、芒果起司蛋糕、醃漬芒果……

B: 你不要那麼貪吃啦。公司是給全辦公室的，又不是只給你。你去貼一個告示說：「免費芒果，無限量自取，下班前一定要清空」。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)