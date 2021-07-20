A: Management was generous to send us all these mangoes, but we can’t eat them all. I suppose we could give some to other departments, but it does seem a shame…
B: Every department is getting 25 boxes. We’ll just have to share them around our office.
A: I volunteer to take them all home myself. I’ll set up a small temporary assembly line in my kitchen. I’ll make mango salad, mango curry, mango chutney, mango ice cream, mango cheesecake, mango pickle…
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Don’t be such a glutton. Management gave them to the office, not to you. Put up a sign saying “free mangoes, take as many as you can, everything must go before the end of the day.”
A: 公司送這麼多芒果給我們，真的很慷慨，可是我們吃不了那麼多。或許我們可以送一點給其他部門，不過這樣好像有點可惜。
B: 每個部門都收到二十五箱。我們在辦公室分一分就好了。
A: 我可以把它們都帶回家。我會在廚房組一個臨時小型生產線，做芒果沙拉、芒果咖哩、芒果印度甜酸醬、芒果冰淇淋、芒果起司蛋糕、醃漬芒果……
B: 你不要那麼貪吃啦。公司是給全辦公室的，又不是只給你。你去貼一個告示說：「免費芒果，無限量自取，下班前一定要清空」。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Glutton
The word glutton means “one who eats and drinks to excess,” and dates back to the early 13th century with this meaning. From 1704, it also came to mean somebody who indulges in anything to excess. There is even a phrase “glutton for punishment.”
A: Do you think it’s better to buy ground coffee or to buy coffee beans and grind them yourself at home? B: It depends on what you want. Ground coffee is more convenient and less time consuming, but it can get damp easily; coffee beans have a longer shelf life, you can just grind as much as you need at any one time and you can also adjust the grain size, depending on the situation. A: What difference does grain size make? B: If you are hand-pouring drip coffee using filter papers, finer grain is better; if you’re using this French press, then
I take my coffee black (3/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（三） A: That is one good cup of coffee. I take my coffee black. If you add milk or sugar to good coffee, you cover up its flavor. B: Yep. When I was talking about Americano before, it’s not quite the same thing as black coffee. Black coffee is an umbrella term, it just means that there’s no added sugar, milk or creamer. An Americano refers to a diluted espresso. A: Huh, I never knew there was that clear distinction between them. It turns out you’re something of a coffee connoisseur. B: Actually, I’m not usually that discerning. I’ll drink anything, instant, in a
The former residence of influential physician Mao Chao-chuan, an 85-year-old house located in Tainan’s Lioujia District, has recently undergone a two-year restoration to transform it into the “Chuan Residence 1936 Youth Co-creativity Base.” As well as being run by local youth, the building will serve the local community as a heritage museum and library, and as an exhibition and performance space for local arts and culture. Mao’s father, Mao Wei-lin, was the head of what was then Lioujia Village during the Japanese colonial era. After attaining a medical degree in Japan, Mao Chao-chuan returned to Lioujia Village to practise medicine and
Japanese player Shohei Ohtani achieved another milestone in the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) near-century history, being selected as both a hitter and a pitcher for the All-Star Game. The Los Angeles Angels’ “two-way” sensation was among the starting pitchers for the Denver showcase today Taiwan time. Ohtani is currently leading the MLB in home runs, and had already been voted by fans to start as a designated hitter for the game. Early this month, he made history by hitting his 30th homer of the season to break the record by legendary Babe Ruth, who hit 29 homers as a two-way player