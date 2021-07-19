A: I’ve just got a phone call from downstairs. We’ve received a delivery of mangoes, a gift from management.
B: Fantastic. Mangoes are the king of all fruits. How many boxes?
A: They said 25. That’s over 200 mangoes. We have a reduced staff, now that most people are working from home. What are we going to do with them all?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Well, we can’t keep them in the office overnight. They might go bad, and the fragrance will attract rodents. What shall we do?
A: 樓下打電話來說，說有一批芒果送來，是公司要給我們的。
B: 太棒了。芒果是水果之王。有幾箱啊？
A: 他們說有二十五箱。這樣就有超過兩百顆芒果耶。我們現在縮減上班人力，大部分的人都在家上班。這麼多芒果要怎麼辦？
B: 嗯，我們不能把芒果放在辦公室整晚，可能會壞掉，而且香味會把老鼠引來。該怎麼辦才好呢？
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Mangoes
The plural of mango is mangos or mangoes. Either is acceptable, but the latter is the more common spelling of the plural.
