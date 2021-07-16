A: Do you think it’s better to buy ground coffee or to buy coffee beans and grind them yourself at home?
B: It depends on what you want. Ground coffee is more convenient and less time consuming, but it can get damp easily; coffee beans have a longer shelf life, you can just grind as much as you need at any one time and you can also adjust the grain size, depending on the situation.
A: What difference does grain size make?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: If you are hand-pouring drip coffee using filter papers, finer grain is better; if you’re using this French press, then you need a coarser grain.
A: What? That pot is for making coffee? I’ve always used it for brewing tea!
A: 你覺得買咖啡粉比較好，還是買咖啡豆回來自己磨？
B: 看你的需要吧。咖啡粉方便省時間，可是容易受潮；咖啡豆可以保存比較久，要喝多少就磨多少豆子，而且還可以看情況調整研磨的顆粒大小。
A: 咖啡粉顆粒大小有什麼差別啊？
B: 如果是用濾紙滴漏的手沖咖啡，就磨細一點；如果是用這個濾壓壺泡的話，顆粒就要粗一點。
A: 什麼？那個壺子是泡咖啡的喔？我都拿來泡茶欸！
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Shelf life
Denotes how long something can remain before it expires or goes bad. It can be used metaphorically, too, as in “I don’t think their marriage will have a very long shelf life.”
