SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

I take my coffee black (5/5) 我喜歡黑咖啡（五）

A: Do you think it’s better to buy ground coffee or to buy coffee beans and grind them yourself at home?

B: It depends on what you want. Ground coffee is more convenient and less time consuming, but it can get damp easily; coffee beans have a longer shelf life, you can just grind as much as you need at any one time and you can also adjust the grain size, depending on the situation.

A: What difference does grain size make?

A coffee cup and French press on a table. Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: If you are hand-pouring drip coffee using filter papers, finer grain is better; if you’re using this French press, then you need a coarser grain.

A: What? That pot is for making coffee? I’ve always used it for brewing tea!

A: 你覺得買咖啡粉比較好，還是買咖啡豆回來自己磨？

B: 看你的需要吧。咖啡粉方便省時間，可是容易受潮；咖啡豆可以保存比較久，要喝多少就磨多少豆子，而且還可以看情況調整研磨的顆粒大小。

A: 咖啡粉顆粒大小有什麼差別啊？

B: 如果是用濾紙滴漏的手沖咖啡，就磨細一點；如果是用這個濾壓壺泡的話，顆粒就要粗一點。

A: 什麼？那個壺子是泡咖啡的喔？我都拿來泡茶欸！

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)