Firefighters free man from handcuffs 無聊男撿走廢棄手銬把玩 結果銬住自己求助消防隊

On Tuesday last week, a man in Miaoli County’s Gongguan Township rushed into the Fire Bureau’s Gongguan Branch, saying he had handcuffed one of his wrists with a pair of handcuffs he had found and could not get it free. The firefighters were surprised when they heard his story, and first contacted the police to make sure the man was not involved in a crime. They then used a tool to cut through the bar of the locked handcuff and were finally able to remove it.

According to Commander Yen Chin-yi of Miaoli County Fire Bureau’s First Corp, the man said he had found the handcuffs abandoned by the roadside. Curious, he had played around with them and ended up handcuffing himself. The keyhole was no longer working, so the only way to get the cuff off was to cut through it.

When the firefighters had successfully removed the handcuffs, they saw that the metal had cut into the man’s wrist, so they immediately flushed and cleaned the wound with saline solution and dressed it with gauze to prevent infection.

A man tries to get a pair of handcuffs off another man’s wrist at Miaoli County Fire Bureau’s Gongguan Branch on Tuesday last week. 一名男子上週二在苗栗縣消防局公館分隊嘗試解開另人手腕上的手銬。 Photo courtesy of Miaoli County Fire Bureau 照片：苗栗縣消防局提供

Miaoli County Fire Bureau said it is common to see people with rings stuck on their fingers after wearing them for years, but it is pretty rare to come across someone who had handcuffed himself and needed to have the cuffs removed.

(Translated by Julian Clegg, Taipei Times)

苗栗縣公館鄉一名男子，上週二匆忙跑進公館消防分隊，指出自己被撿來的手銬銬住，無法拿下。消防人員聽到也覺得訝異，先與警方聯繫確認男子並未涉及刑事案件，之後用破壞器材破壞手銬主要結構後將其拆除。

A man at Miaoli County Fire Bureau’s Gongguan Branch on Tuesday last week uses a compact circular saw to cut a pair of handcuffs off another man’s wrist. 一名男子上週二在苗栗縣消防局公館分隊用迷你圓鋸切開一名男子手腕上的手銬。 Photo courtesy of Miaoli County Fire Bureau 照片：苗栗縣消防局提供

苗栗縣消防局第一大隊大隊長顏勤益說，當時該名男子稱自己從路邊撿到廢棄手銬，好奇玩著玩著結果銬住自己，而手銬鑰匙孔早就壞掉，只能直接破解拆除。

拿取男子手銬拿下後，消防人員發現男子手腕已被手銬形成環狀痕跡，立即以生理食鹽水沖洗、清理傷口並使用紗布覆蓋避免感染。

苗栗縣消防局說，一般常見狀況為戒指因年久卡住，遇到有人被手銬銬住需要拆除真的很罕見。

（自由時報記者蔡政岷）