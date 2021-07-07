Singer Britney Spears urged a judge in a hearing on June 23 to remove her father as a co-conservator of her estate, according to AFP. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” Spears said in an emotional video.
The 39-year-old Spears initially entered showbiz as a child star, and became a superstar overnight with the release of her debut album “. . .Baby One More Time” in 1999. However, the conservatorship began in 2008 when the singer suffered a serious nervous breakdown, and her estate is currently co-managed by financial company Bessemer Trust as well as her father Jamie Spears. In the video, she complained that this arrangement has left her “traumatized.”
Just a week after Britney’s testimony, another judge denied her previous request to remove her father from the conservatorship. Experts say she has to convince the judge that she is capable of managing her personal affairs and assets, which are estimated at US$60 million (about NT$1.7 billion).
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
美國歌手「小甜甜」布蘭妮六月二十三日在法院聽證會上，籲請法官解除父親擔任她資產的共同監管人。據法新社報導，布蘭妮在一段視訊中激動地說：「我只想找回我的人生，已經十三年了，夠了吧。」
布蘭妮現年三十九歲，最初以童星的身份進入娛樂圈，一九九九年因首張專輯《愛的初告白》一夕爆紅。不過她在二○○八年嚴重精神崩潰後，法院便下令開始對她進行監管，而她的資產目前由貝西默信託，和父親杰米共同管理。在視訊影片中，她抱怨法官這樣的安排害她「心靈受創」。
在布蘭妮作證一週後，另一位法官則駁回了她之前提出的類似要求。法律專家表示，她必須先說服法官自己有能力管理個人事務，和高達六千萬美元的龐大資產（約十七億台幣）。
（台北時報張聖恩）
