SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What did you think about that story? (3/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（三）

A: His son’s diary showed him the power of a positive attitude. Remember how the son wrote about his uncle’s violin playing, and how he thought he was improving day by day?

B: And do you remember what the father wrote in his own diary on that day?

A: Yes, he wrote that he was irritated by the terrible violin playing, and wished that his brother would stop.

Practicing the violin. 練習拉小提琴。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: He wrote that he was going to report his brother to the police and have them confiscate the violin.

A: He was probably just in an irritable frame of mind.

A: 他兒子的日記讓他了解到正向思考的力量是很強大的。你記得他兒子是怎麼寫他叔叔拉小提琴的嗎？他覺得他叔叔每天都在進步。

B: 那你記得他爸那天的日記是怎麼寫的嗎？

A: 嗯，他寫說小提琴拉得很爛，讓他覺得很煩躁，希望他弟弟別再拉了。

B: 他寫說他要報警，讓警察把小提琴給沒收。

A: 他大概只是那時候覺得很煩吧。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)