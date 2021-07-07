A: His son’s diary showed him the power of a positive attitude. Remember how the son wrote about his uncle’s violin playing, and how he thought he was improving day by day?
B: And do you remember what the father wrote in his own diary on that day?
A: Yes, he wrote that he was irritated by the terrible violin playing, and wished that his brother would stop.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: He wrote that he was going to report his brother to the police and have them confiscate the violin.
A: He was probably just in an irritable frame of mind.
A: 他兒子的日記讓他了解到正向思考的力量是很強大的。你記得他兒子是怎麼寫他叔叔拉小提琴的嗎？他覺得他叔叔每天都在進步。
B: 那你記得他爸那天的日記是怎麼寫的嗎？
A: 嗯，他寫說小提琴拉得很爛，讓他覺得很煩躁，希望他弟弟別再拉了。
B: 他寫說他要報警，讓警察把小提琴給沒收。
A: 他大概只是那時候覺得很煩吧。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Confiscate
Dating from the 1550s, the verb “confiscate” derives from a combination of the prefix “con” (together/with) and the word “fiscus” (public treasury), and originally referred to taking property or objects away from an undeserving person and placing it/them in the public treasury.
Why won’t my computer start? (5/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（五） A: Apparently, if you want to keep your computer running properly, you don’t just have to regularly do software updates, you also have to upgrade the hardware at regular intervals. B: Do you want to upgrade the hard drive? The computer will be faster if you swap it for an SSD drive. A: I’ll give it some thought. The hard drive I have at the moment is quite large, it would be a shame to change it. SSD drives tend to have less storage space and are more expensive. B: You can have both installed at the same time. There is plenty of
Why won’t my computer start? (4/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（四） A: Thanks for coming over especially to give me the computer memory. I’ve got a flat-head screwdriver and a Phillips screwdriver. If you need any other tools, just give me a shout. B: Hmm, I just need to open up the casing, so I think they will do. If I take out these screws, I’ll be able to open up the casing. See? A: Wow, it’s filthy in there! Look at how much dust there is! My desk is really quite clean, how did so much dust get sucked in? B: This isn’t that bad, I’ve seen much worse! Too
Taipei Zoo’s resident giant panda cub Yuan Bao turned one year old on Monday. Although the panda enclosure is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday afternoon zookeepers organized a birthday party for Yuan Bao, livestreaming the event over the Internet so that members of the public could join in the celebrations virtually. In addition to the cake, Yuan Bao also took part in a “zhua zhou” activity. According to local custom, when infants reach their first birthday, they take part in a zhua zhou activity, which is a kind of aptitude test. Taipei Zoo specially prepared five bamboo