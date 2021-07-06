A: What made you think the father was such a bad person? He was trying to find a job to support his son!
B: He spent most of the morning searching for work, but the rest of the evening, and all of his money, in the bar.
A: He was exhausted and depressed.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Then he returned home and, when he heard his son had failed his exam, he looked daggers at him and went straight to bed, without giving his son an evening meal.
A: But his son had expected his father to have a go at him, and he didn’t. And he interpreted his stare as an affectionate gaze.
B: Yes, but the father only found that out when he read the son’s diary the next morning!
A: 你為什麼覺得那個爸爸那麼壞呀？他想要找個工作來養他兒子啊！
B: 他早上大部分的時間都在找工作，可是他把晚上的時間和所有的錢都花在酒吧裡！
A: 他累壞了，而且意志消沈。
B: 然後他回到家，聽到他兒子考試沒通過，就惡狠狠盯了他一眼，然後就直接上床睡覺了，沒有給他兒子晚餐吃。
A: 可是他兒子以為他爸爸會把他罵一頓，結果沒有。而且他把他爸盯他的眼神詮釋成充滿愛的。
B: 對呀！而且他爸是第二天早上看了兒子的日記才知道。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
“Look daggers at”
meaning to look at somebody in an angry or aggressive way.
Who’s the most popular Chinese-language singer on YouTube? As his 2019 hit “What’s Wrong” crossed 100 million views on June 17, singer Eric Chou has become the only artist with four singles crossing the 100-million benchmark. His other three YouTube megahits include: “The Distance of Love,” “How Have You Been” and “The Chaos After You,” which just reached 100 million hits on May 17. Taiwanese singer Jay Chou as well as Hong Kong singer GEM boast three smash hits that both reached 100 million views on YouTube, while Taiwanese rock band Mayday and Singaporean singer JJ Lin each have two 100-million
Why won’t my computer start? (4/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（四） A: Thanks for coming over especially to give me the computer memory. I’ve got a flat-head screwdriver and a Phillips screwdriver. If you need any other tools, just give me a shout. B: Hmm, I just need to open up the casing, so I think they will do. If I take out these screws, I’ll be able to open up the casing. See? A: Wow, it’s filthy in there! Look at how much dust there is! My desk is really quite clean, how did so much dust get sucked in? B: This isn’t that bad, I’ve seen much worse! Too
Why won’t my computer start? (5/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（五） A: Apparently, if you want to keep your computer running properly, you don’t just have to regularly do software updates, you also have to upgrade the hardware at regular intervals. B: Do you want to upgrade the hard drive? The computer will be faster if you swap it for an SSD drive. A: I’ll give it some thought. The hard drive I have at the moment is quite large, it would be a shame to change it. SSD drives tend to have less storage space and are more expensive. B: You can have both installed at the same time. There is plenty of
Why won’t my computer start? (3/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（三） A: To be honest, I don’t need the latest and greatest components, I just need basic functions like surfing the Internet or word-processing to work properly. B: Then you just need to upgrade the memory. The memory is like the lungs of the computer. If it doesn’t have enough lung capacity it will run out of breath and just plod along. A: Haha, your simile is spot on! Did you think of that yourself? B: Yep. It’s copyrighted. You can’t use it. And I would say the CPU is like the computer’s heart. The CPU is the central processing unit. A: But