SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What did you think about that story? (2/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（二）

A: What made you think the father was such a bad person? He was trying to find a job to support his son!

B: He spent most of the morning searching for work, but the rest of the evening, and all of his money, in the bar.

A: He was exhausted and depressed.

A traditional diary. 老式的日記本。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: Then he returned home and, when he heard his son had failed his exam, he looked daggers at him and went straight to bed, without giving his son an evening meal.

A: But his son had expected his father to have a go at him, and he didn’t. And he interpreted his stare as an affectionate gaze.

B: Yes, but the father only found that out when he read the son’s diary the next morning!

A: 你為什麼覺得那個爸爸那麼壞呀？他想要找個工作來養他兒子啊！

B: 他早上大部分的時間都在找工作，可是他把晚上的時間和所有的錢都花在酒吧裡！

A: 他累壞了，而且意志消沈。

B: 然後他回到家，聽到他兒子考試沒通過，就惡狠狠盯了他一眼，然後就直接上床睡覺了，沒有給他兒子晚餐吃。

A: 可是他兒子以為他爸爸會把他罵一頓，結果沒有。而且他把他爸盯他的眼神詮釋成充滿愛的。

B: 對呀！而且他爸是第二天早上看了兒子的日記才知道。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.