A: What did you think about that story?
B: The one about the desperate man who becomes inspired by his son?
A: The moral of the story was that having a positive approach to life will ultimately pay great dividends.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: I thought it was quite depressing. The father was not a particularly nice person.
A: It was a story of transformation. I can’t believe you responded to it in that way. It’s almost like we heard two completely different stories.
A: 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？
B: 你是說那個走投無路的人，後來被他兒子感動的故事嗎？
A: 這個故事是要告訴我們，用正面的態度面對人生，最後會得到很大的報酬。
B: 我覺得這個故事還蠻令人沮喪的。那個爸爸不是什麼好人。
A: 這個故事是在講蛻變。沒想到你的反應竟然會是這樣！好像我們聽到的是完全不一樣的故事。
(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Pay great dividends
A dividend is a distribution of profits by a corporation to its shareholders. In this context, the phrase “pay great dividends” is used metaphorically, and means “will bring significant benefit,” not necessarily in terms of money or profit.
