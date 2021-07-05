SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What did you think about that story? (1/5) 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？（一）

A: What did you think about that story?

B: The one about the desperate man who becomes inspired by his son?

A: The moral of the story was that having a positive approach to life will ultimately pay great dividends.

A row of old books. 排成一列的古書。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: I thought it was quite depressing. The father was not a particularly nice person.

A: It was a story of transformation. I can’t believe you responded to it in that way. It’s almost like we heard two completely different stories.

A: 你覺得那個故事怎麼樣？

B: 你是說那個走投無路的人，後來被他兒子感動的故事嗎？

A: 這個故事是要告訴我們，用正面的態度面對人生，最後會得到很大的報酬。

B: 我覺得這個故事還蠻令人沮喪的。那個爸爸不是什麼好人。

A: 這個故事是在講蛻變。沒想到你的反應竟然會是這樣！好像我們聽到的是完全不一樣的故事。

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱譯)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.