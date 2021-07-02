SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why won’t my computer start? (5/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（五）

A: Apparently, if you want to keep your computer running properly, you don’t just have to regularly do software updates, you also have to upgrade the hardware at regular intervals.

B: Do you want to upgrade the hard drive? The computer will be faster if you swap it for an SSD drive.

A: I’ll give it some thought. The hard drive I have at the moment is quite large, it would be a shame to change it. SSD drives tend to have less storage space and are more expensive.

A desktop computer hard drive, left, and solid-state drive (SSD). 一枚桌上型電腦用硬碟（左），以及固態硬碟。 Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源

B: You can have both installed at the same time. There is plenty of space in the case, after all.

A: Well, it makes sense. Do you have an old SSD drive you can give me? Haha.

B: Give you an inch and you take a mile, don’t you? OK, I’ll bring one over next week. Remember to back up your hard drive first.

A: 看來要把電腦照顧好，不但要經常更新軟體還要定期升級硬體才行。

B: 你要不要考慮升級硬碟？換成固態硬碟速度比較快？

A: 讓我考慮一下吧。現在這個硬碟容量蠻大，換掉很可惜。固態硬碟容量小，又貴。

B: 你可以兩個都裝啊，反正主機殼裡還有空間。

A: 嗯，有道理。你有換下來的固態硬碟給我嗎？哈哈。

B: 你真是得寸進尺！好啦，我下禮拜拿來，你記得先把硬碟裡的資料備份起來。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.