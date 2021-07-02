A: Apparently, if you want to keep your computer running properly, you don’t just have to regularly do software updates, you also have to upgrade the hardware at regular intervals.
B: Do you want to upgrade the hard drive? The computer will be faster if you swap it for an SSD drive.
A: I’ll give it some thought. The hard drive I have at the moment is quite large, it would be a shame to change it. SSD drives tend to have less storage space and are more expensive.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons 照片：維基共享資源
B: You can have both installed at the same time. There is plenty of space in the case, after all.
A: Well, it makes sense. Do you have an old SSD drive you can give me? Haha.
B: Give you an inch and you take a mile, don’t you? OK, I’ll bring one over next week. Remember to back up your hard drive first.
A: 看來要把電腦照顧好，不但要經常更新軟體還要定期升級硬體才行。
B: 你要不要考慮升級硬碟？換成固態硬碟速度比較快？
A: 讓我考慮一下吧。現在這個硬碟容量蠻大，換掉很可惜。固態硬碟容量小，又貴。
B: 你可以兩個都裝啊，反正主機殼裡還有空間。
A: 嗯，有道理。你有換下來的固態硬碟給我嗎？哈哈。
B: 你真是得寸進尺！好啦，我下禮拜拿來，你記得先把硬碟裡的資料備份起來。
(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Give you an inch and you take a mile
Expression meaning that if you offer somebody a small concession or compromise, they will try to take advantage and get even more.
