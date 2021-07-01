SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why won’t my computer start? (4/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（四）

A: Thanks for coming over especially to give me the computer memory. I’ve got a flat-head screwdriver and a Phillips screwdriver. If you need any other tools, just give me a shout.

B: Hmm, I just need to open up the casing, so I think they will do. If I take out these screws, I’ll be able to open up the casing. See?

A: Wow, it’s filthy in there! Look at how much dust there is! My desk is really quite clean, how did so much dust get sucked in?

A opened computer case showing the various components inside. 電腦主機之機殼打開後，顯示內部零組件配置。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: This isn’t that bad, I’ve seen much worse! Too much dust can play havoc with connections, and impedes heat dispersion. There’s nothing you can do about it, the fan will just hoover all the dust up.

A: I’ll go get the vacuum cleaner and sort it out.

A: 謝謝你專程把記憶體送過來。我準備了一字起子和十字起子，如果還需要其他工具的話再跟我說。

B: 嗯，拆主機應該這樣就夠了。把這些螺絲鬆開，就可以把蓋子打開來了，你看。

A: 哇！髒死了！裡面好多灰塵喔！我桌上還蠻乾淨的，不知道哪來這麼多灰塵跑進電腦裡。

B: 這還不算太糟咧，我還看過更誇張的！灰塵太多容易造成接觸不良，也妨礙散熱。沒辦法，風扇就是很容易把灰塵吸進來。

A: 我把吸塵器拿過來清理一下。(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)