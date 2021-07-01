A: Thanks for coming over especially to give me the computer memory. I’ve got a flat-head screwdriver and a Phillips screwdriver. If you need any other tools, just give me a shout.
B: Hmm, I just need to open up the casing, so I think they will do. If I take out these screws, I’ll be able to open up the casing. See?
A: Wow, it’s filthy in there! Look at how much dust there is! My desk is really quite clean, how did so much dust get sucked in?
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: This isn’t that bad, I’ve seen much worse! Too much dust can play havoc with connections, and impedes heat dispersion. There’s nothing you can do about it, the fan will just hoover all the dust up.
A: I’ll go get the vacuum cleaner and sort it out.
A: 謝謝你專程把記憶體送過來。我準備了一字起子和十字起子，如果還需要其他工具的話再跟我說。
B: 嗯，拆主機應該這樣就夠了。把這些螺絲鬆開，就可以把蓋子打開來了，你看。
A: 哇！髒死了！裡面好多灰塵喔！我桌上還蠻乾淨的，不知道哪來這麼多灰塵跑進電腦裡。
B: 這還不算太糟咧，我還看過更誇張的！灰塵太多容易造成接觸不良，也妨礙散熱。沒辦法，風扇就是很容易把灰塵吸進來。
A: 我把吸塵器拿過來清理一下。(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)
Play havoc with
“Havoc” means widespread destruction. The phrase “play havoc with” just means to cause a mess or create problems with something, as in “that new kitten is playing havoc with my allergies.” It doesn’t have to come to the level of widespread destruction.
As debate around the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to swirl and reports of cases of blood clotting and other symptoms in people who have taken the vaccine appear in the media, a degree of panic has spread among the public. In recent days, information that recommends drinking vinegar to prevent blood clotting allegedly caused by the vaccine has gone viral online. Taiwan FactCheck Center has interviewed a number of doctors to ascertain whether there is any truth to the claim. The doctors interviewed all refuted the claim and said that there is currently no medicine, food or beverage known to
Get your thinking cap on (5/5) 你好好想想（五） A: I think I’m also going to suggest he cleans up his apartment. He’s always saying he doesn’t have the time, but he no longer has that excuse. B: He now has time to empty his drawers and clean out the clutter. If he hasn’t used something in the last few years, he should throw it, sell it or give it away. A: Yes, it’s time for him to do some spring cleaning, clear out the kitchen cupboards, empty the garage of anything he no longer needs and reorganize his wardrobe. B: Right, we’ve suggested ways for him to
Why won’t my computer start? (1/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（一） A: God! Why won’t my computer start? B: Have you plugged it in? A: Of course I have! What kind of idiot do you take me for? The cursor is stuck in the top left corner of the screen, it’s been ages and it’s just not responding. B: Try moving the mouse around, or press a key, see if that does anything. A: It’s not doing anything [sobs]. I do everything on the computer, if the computer’s broken, my whole world will fall apart! B: Poor you! It must be awful for you. A: 天哪！為什麼我的電腦打不開？ B: 你插頭插上了嗎？ A:
With so many people staying at home to beat the COVID-19 outbreak, dallying with plants and flowers has become the latest trend. Potted plants like Swiss cheese plants, succulents and yew plum pines are all very popular and are becoming a new favorite for people to spend time on at home, and they are selling briskly both online and in physical stores. The level 3 epidemic prevention measures are causing people to go out less than usual, so many of us have no choice but to stay at home watching TV and following drama series. Potted plants have also become a