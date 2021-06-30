SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Why won’t my computer start? (3/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（三）

A: To be honest, I don’t need the latest and greatest components, I just need basic functions like surfing the Internet or word-processing to work properly.

B: Then you just need to upgrade the memory. The memory is like the lungs of the computer. If it doesn’t have enough lung capacity it will run out of breath and just plod along.

A: Haha, your simile is spot on! Did you think of that yourself?

A memory module for a desktop computer. 一枚桌上型電腦用記憶體模組。 Photo: Hung You-fang, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報記者洪友芳

B: Yep. It’s copyrighted. You can’t use it. And I would say the CPU is like the computer’s heart. The CPU is the central processing unit.

A: But it would be expensive to change the CPU. It wouldn’t be worth it. You might as well just get a new computer.

B: That’s right. Take a look at the computer specs, I’ll see if this memory that I swapped out last time, when I upgraded the computer so I could use it for gaming, will be of any use to you. If it’s compatible, it’s yours.

A: 其實我對電腦配備的要求不高，只要上網、打字這些基本功能跑得順暢就可以了。

B: 那你只要升級記憶體就可以了。記憶體就好像是電腦的肺，肺活量不夠，就會跑得很喘，又很慢。

A: 哈哈，你這個比喻好貼切喲！是你自己想到的嗎？

B: 對呀！版權所有，盜用必究！而且我覺得CPU就像是電腦的心臟。CPU就是中央處理器啦。

A: 可是換CPU太貴了，划不來，不如買新電腦。

B: 沒錯。你查一下電腦規格，我看看我上次升級電競電腦換下來的記憶體可不可以用。如果相容的話，我就拿來給你。

(Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱)