A: I turned it off and then on again to restart it, and this time it responded and started up, but it’s really, really slow.
B: If it’s slow, it means there isn’t enough memory.
A: That’s what I think, too. Whenever I want to write something, I turn on the computer, but then I have to wait for ages for it to boot up, and by the time it’s ready for me to start writing, my inspiration has disappeared.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: If even word-processing is giving you problems then your computer really must be in a bad way. No wonder you’re always too slow on the trigger buying things online before somebody else pips you at the post.
A: What am I going to do? Buy a new computer? But things are a bit tight at the moment.
A: 我把電源關掉再打開，讓電腦強制開機，電腦這次就聽話了，乖乖開機，可是速度還是慢得要命。
B: 電腦速度慢應該是因為記憶體不夠。
A: 我猜也是。我每次想要寫點東西，打開電腦以後，還要等它慢慢開機，等到可以開始打字，靈感早就躲到九霄雲外去了。
B: 連文書處理都這麼弱，你這電腦真的很不行。難怪你網購都搶不贏人家。
A: 怎麼辦？我該換新電腦嗎？可是我最近手頭蠻緊的。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
Pip [you] at the post
An idiom meaning to defeat someone right at the last moment.
As debate around the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine continues to swirl and reports of cases of blood clotting and other symptoms in people who have taken the vaccine appear in the media, a degree of panic has spread among the public. In recent days, information that recommends drinking vinegar to prevent blood clotting allegedly caused by the vaccine has gone viral online. Taiwan FactCheck Center has interviewed a number of doctors to ascertain whether there is any truth to the claim. The doctors interviewed all refuted the claim and said that there is currently no medicine, food or beverage known to
Get your thinking cap on (5/5) 你好好想想（五） A: I think I’m also going to suggest he cleans up his apartment. He’s always saying he doesn’t have the time, but he no longer has that excuse. B: He now has time to empty his drawers and clean out the clutter. If he hasn’t used something in the last few years, he should throw it, sell it or give it away. A: Yes, it’s time for him to do some spring cleaning, clear out the kitchen cupboards, empty the garage of anything he no longer needs and reorganize his wardrobe. B: Right, we’ve suggested ways for him to
Get your thinking cap on (4/5) 你好好想想（四） A: My brother is more of a reader than an exercise enthusiast. Perhaps he could look into history. B: Yes, I like that idea. He could pick a period in a certain part of the world and read all about it. A: It would be a good idea to read different perspectives, from contemporary accounts to more recent appraisals, and from writers living in different cultures. B: And he could even look at the source texts, or translations of them. A: Yes, I think that’s something he could really sink his teeth into. Add it to the list. A:
Get your thinking cap on (3/5) 你好好想想（三） A: I also think it would be good for him to get away from the computer and move around a bit, even if he is stuck indoors. B: Good thinking. He could try learning some simple stretching exercises or light weightlifting, or perhaps some beginner’s yoga. A: Jumping rope is supposed to be an excellent form of exercise, and he wouldn’t need a lot of room to do it in. But I can’t see my brother wanting to do anything too energetic. B: How about learning some origami? He will only need to exercise his mind and his fingers.