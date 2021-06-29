SPEAK UP! 雙語會話

Why won’t my computer start? (2/5) 為什麼我的電腦打不開？（二）

A: I turned it off and then on again to restart it, and this time it responded and started up, but it’s really, really slow.

B: If it’s slow, it means there isn’t enough memory.

A: That’s what I think, too. Whenever I want to write something, I turn on the computer, but then I have to wait for ages for it to boot up, and by the time it’s ready for me to start writing, my inspiration has disappeared.

A computer screen displays a laggy download speed. 電腦螢幕顯示緩慢的下載進度。 Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay

B: If even word-processing is giving you problems then your computer really must be in a bad way. No wonder you’re always too slow on the trigger buying things online before somebody else pips you at the post.

A: What am I going to do? Buy a new computer? But things are a bit tight at the moment.

A: 我把電源關掉再打開，讓電腦強制開機，電腦這次就聽話了，乖乖開機，可是速度還是慢得要命。

B: 電腦速度慢應該是因為記憶體不夠。

A: 我猜也是。我每次想要寫點東西，打開電腦以後，還要等它慢慢開機，等到可以開始打字，靈感早就躲到九霄雲外去了。

B: 連文書處理都這麼弱，你這電腦真的很不行。難怪你網購都搶不贏人家。

A: 怎麼辦？我該換新電腦嗎？可是我最近手頭蠻緊的。

（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）