The EU’s top court on Tuesday last week said online platforms like YouTube can in some circumstances be held responsible for copyrighted material illegally uploaded by users.
The preliminary ruling will likely be welcomed by German music producer Frank Peterson who has been locked in a long-running legal battle with YouTube over unauthorized uploads featuring British artist Sarah Brightman.
The Court of Justice of the European Union found that generally speaking, YouTube and the likes are not responsible for users posting protected content without permission.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
“Operators of online platforms do not, in principle, themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by users of those platforms,” judges said.
But the situation changes once operators of such sites are made aware of copyright breaches and fail to act “expeditiously” to remove or block the content and ensure that the infringements do not recur, they said.
Operators can also be liable for copyright violations if they refrain from putting in place technological tools to “credibly and effectively” fight against illegal uploads.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
In a response to Tuesday’s ruling, YouTube said it “supports rights holders being paid their fair share.”
“That’s why we’ve invested in state of the art copyright tools which have created an entirely new revenue stream for the industry,” it said in a statement.
(AFP)
歐盟最高法院上週二表示，YouTube等線上平台對於用戶非法上傳受版權保護之內容，在某些情況下可能要負起責任。
德國音樂製作人法蘭克‧彼得森應會對這項初步裁決感到歡迎，他與YouTube已纏訟多時，因為YouTube上有未經授權而上傳的英國藝人莎拉‧布萊曼之演出。
歐盟法院裁定，一般而言，YouTube及類似之平台，對用戶未經許可發布受保護之內容毋須負責。
法官表示，「若用戶非法上傳受版權保護之內容，網路平台營運商原則上不會自行告知大眾」。
但法官也表示，一旦此類網站的營運商得知有侵害版權之情事，且未能「迅速有效地」採取行動移除或屏蔽該內容並確保侵權不再發生，情況就不同了。
若營運商不採用技術工具來「可靠且有效地」打擊非法上傳，他們也可能要負侵害版權的法律責任。
YouTube在回應上週二的裁決時，表示它「支持權利所有人獲得應得之報酬」。
「這就是我們投資最先進版權管理工具之原因，這些工具為這個產業創造了全新的收益來源」，YouTube在一份聲明中表示。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
