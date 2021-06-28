A: God! Why won’t my computer start?
B: Have you plugged it in?
A: Of course I have! What kind of idiot do you take me for? The cursor is stuck in the top left corner of the screen, it’s been ages and it’s just not responding.
Photo: Pixabay 照片：Pixabay
B: Try moving the mouse around, or press a key, see if that does anything.
A: It’s not doing anything [sobs]. I do everything on the computer, if the computer’s broken, my whole world will fall apart!
B: Poor you! It must be awful for you.
A: 天哪！為什麼我的電腦打不開？
B: 你插頭插上了嗎？
A: 廢話！你當我白癡嗎？游標在螢幕左上角一直閃，已經過了好久，都沒有進一步反應。
B: 那你動一動滑鼠，或是按一下鍵盤看看。
A: 它不理我啊！嗚嗚，現在什麼都要用到電腦，電腦一壞，我的世界就要崩塌了！
B: 好慘喔！本人深表同情。
（Translated by Paul Cooper, Taipei Times／台北時報林俐凱）
“Poor you! It must be awful for you."
The speaker doesn’t really believe this. It’s said with liberal amounts of sarcasm attached.
